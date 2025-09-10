$41.120.13
No one can guarantee there won't be hundreds of drones: Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine is ready to help Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

Ukraine is ready to help Poland counter Russian drones by providing technology, training, and intelligence. This comes after nearly two dozen Russian drones entered Polish airspace.

No one can guarantee there won't be hundreds of drones: Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine is ready to help Poland

Ukraine has offered Poland the necessary assistance in countering Russian drones - ready to help with technology, crew training, and necessary intelligence. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Ukraine has offered Poland the necessary assistance in countering. No one can guarantee that there won't be hundreds, if there are already dozens of drones. Only joint European forces can provide protection. We are ready to help with technology, crew training, and necessary intelligence.

- Zelenskyy stated.

Let's add

The President of Ukraine noted that the movement of Russian drones towards the Polish border from the first hour of the night was monitored by our military.

This movement is not an accident or a mistake, but a deliberate movement. The Russians used both our territory and the territory of Belarus to enter Polish airspace. Almost two dozen drones entered Poland, and from the Ukrainian side, they brought in, it seems, less than half of the total number. This is calculated Russian activity. And we see the situation as a result - how difficult it was to cope with this.

- added the Head of State.

May be part of Russia and Belarus's military exercises plan: Zelenskyy on Russian drone attack on Poland10.09.25, 20:39 • 1184 views

Context

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to the Russian drone attack.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
NATO
Lithuania
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland