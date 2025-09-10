May be part of Russia and Belarus's military exercises plan: Zelenskyy on Russian drone attack on Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's drone attack on Poland could be part of, so to speak, the plan for joint exercises between Belarus and Russia, UNN reports.

Joint exercises with the Russians have begun on the territory of Belarus, and this could be part of, so to speak, the exercise plan. - Zelenskyy said, speaking about Russia's drone attack on Poland.

Let's add

According to him, as of now, Russia has not received a strong reaction from global leaders to what the Russians are doing – a reaction specifically through actions. There are more than enough statements, but actions are still lacking.

The Russians are testing the limits of what is possible. They are testing the reaction. They are recording how the armed forces of NATO countries act, what they can and what they cannot yet do. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Context

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. The wreckage of one of them has already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to the Russian drone attack.