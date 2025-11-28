$42.190.11
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3774 views

Kyiv does not plan to cancel or reduce the curfew for Christmas and New Year. The military command will decide on the duration, but for now, changes are not being considered due to security risks.

Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration

The decision on the duration of the curfew on the eve of Christmas and New Year in Kyiv will be made by the military command, but currently, the issue of canceling or reducing the curfew on the night of December 25 and on the night of December 31 to January 1 has not been raised in the City Defense Council. Based on the practice of previous years and taking into account the threats, neither local nor general changes to the curfew regime are currently planned. This was reported to the UNN journalist by the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The decision on the duration of the curfew will be made by the military command, taking into account the current and projected security situation on the eve of Christmas and New Year.

- reported the Kyiv City State Administration in response to a request.

The Kyiv City State Administration reminded that, according to the order of the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, the curfew in Kyiv lasts from 00:00 to 5:00.

During this time, it is forbidden to be on the street and in public places; to move by transport without a special pass or on foot.

You can only go out to reach the nearest shelter in case of an air raid alarm. For violating the requirements and restrictions of the curfew, violators will be detained and taken to units of the National Police of Ukraine.

- noted the Kyiv City State Administration.

Kateryna Pop, spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, told UNN that "currently, the issue of canceling or reducing the curfew on the night of December 25 and on the night of December 31 to January 1 has not been raised. No relevant submissions for consideration at the meeting of the Defense Council have been provided."

In addition, based on the practice of previous years and taking into account the threats, neither local nor general changes to the curfew regime are currently planned.

- Pop noted.

According to her, "given that Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure are constant, and also given the terrorist nature of Russian aggression, changing the curfew regime carries additional security risks."

The potential harm to Kyiv residents from such decisions will significantly outweigh the social importance of events during the holidays.

- Pop summarized.

Recall

Kyiv will make a decision on the installation of the main New Year's tree and the format of celebrations after consultations with the command of the capital's defense forces, taking into account the security situation. Funds from the city budget for holding celebrations or installing the tree are not provided this year.

The main New Year's tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square, but the city will not spend budget funds. Patrons will bear all costs and responsibility for the location.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyiv
