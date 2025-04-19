Axios on Rubio's threats of US withdrawal from peace talks: comments were "mostly aimed" at Ukraine

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM • 51313 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 72784 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 75549 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 80610 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 115285 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 94431 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 163764 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54240 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 142337 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 86309 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+20°
3.3m/s
31%
751 mm
Popular news

Meloni's friendly meeting with Trump was under threat due to questions about Ukraine

April 18, 10:37 PM • 9048 views

In Russia, a 19-year-old girl was imprisoned for speaking out against the war in Ukraine

April 18, 11:03 PM • 11414 views

Explosions were heard in Odessa: drones recorded them

April 18, 11:19 PM • 11430 views

"Must be destroyed": USA released notes of President Kennedy's killer

03:22 AM • 10864 views

Leak from Chinese laboratory: US changed official version about the origin of COVID-19

04:13 AM • 7132 views
Publications

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

06:00 AM • 6304 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 51307 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 95359 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 150337 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 163761 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Ivan Fedorov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

White House

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 20422 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 22974 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 24666 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 58580 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 71040 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Guardian

Twitter

Shahed-136

TikTok

Axios on Rubio's threats of US withdrawal from peace talks: comments were "mostly aimed" at Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

According to Axios, US Secretary of State Rubio's threats in Paris to withdraw from the talks were aimed at Ukraine, not Russia. He conveyed Trump's impatience for progress without mentioning pressure on the Russian Federation.

Axios on Rubio's threats of US withdrawal from peace talks: comments were "mostly aimed" at Ukraine

Threats by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding Washington's withdrawal from peace talks were "mostly aimed" at Ukraine; during the Paris meetings, Rubio did not talk about increasing pressure on Russia, writes the publication Axios, citing sources, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Rubio spoke about Trump's frustration with the peace process at a meeting with Ukrainians and Europeans in Paris on April 17.

"Rubio did not say specifically what such a step would look like, only emphasizing that the US wants rapid progress," a European diplomat said.

Also, two Europeans confirmed that Rubio said Trump was losing patience and could withdraw from the process if an agreement is not reached soon.

"Three European diplomats believe that Rubio's comments were mostly directed at the Ukrainians," the publication states.

"A source close to the Ukrainian government also stated that Rubio's comments appeared to be aimed at pressuring Ukraine. The source is also concerned that Trump's withdrawal from the negotiations could lead to a halt in US military aid to Ukraine," the publication writes.

European officials reported that during the Paris meetings, Rubio did not talk about increasing pressure on Russia.

"It seemed that Rubio and Whitkoff are under strong pressure from Trump, and they are directing it towards other players," the source noted.

Recall

According to CNN, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed President Donald Trump's position with his statement that Washington may abandon its ambition to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

Rubio stated that the US is ready to stop attempts to conclude a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.

Donald Trump stated that the US may cease participation in negotiations regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, and this will happen if one of the parties creates serious obstacles to the peace process.

Trump also said that Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Paris
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,211.80
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,601.75