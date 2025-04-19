Axios on Rubio's threats of US withdrawal from peace talks: comments were "mostly aimed" at Ukraine

Threats by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding Washington's withdrawal from peace talks were "mostly aimed" at Ukraine; during the Paris meetings, Rubio did not talk about increasing pressure on Russia, writes the publication Axios, citing sources, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Rubio spoke about Trump's frustration with the peace process at a meeting with Ukrainians and Europeans in Paris on April 17.

"Rubio did not say specifically what such a step would look like, only emphasizing that the US wants rapid progress," a European diplomat said.

Also, two Europeans confirmed that Rubio said Trump was losing patience and could withdraw from the process if an agreement is not reached soon.

"Three European diplomats believe that Rubio's comments were mostly directed at the Ukrainians," the publication states.

"A source close to the Ukrainian government also stated that Rubio's comments appeared to be aimed at pressuring Ukraine. The source is also concerned that Trump's withdrawal from the negotiations could lead to a halt in US military aid to Ukraine," the publication writes.

European officials reported that during the Paris meetings, Rubio did not talk about increasing pressure on Russia.

"It seemed that Rubio and Whitkoff are under strong pressure from Trump, and they are directing it towards other players," the source noted.

Recall

According to CNN, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed President Donald Trump's position with his statement that Washington may abandon its ambition to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

Rubio stated that the US is ready to stop attempts to conclude a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.

Donald Trump stated that the US may cease participation in negotiations regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, and this will happen if one of the parties creates serious obstacles to the peace process.

Trump also said that Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week.