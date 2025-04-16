$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15769 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61466 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163279 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83971 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113775 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89531 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141352 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123505 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38999 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62921 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

More than six million Ukrainian refugees are currently in European countries - monitoring of the Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5656 views

There are 6.373 million Ukrainian refugees in Europe. There is a slight outflow of population from Ukraine, compared to 2023, about 0.5 million people.

More than six million Ukrainian refugees are currently in European countries - monitoring of the Ministry of Economy

As of today, the vast majority of Ukrainian refugees are in European countries (6.373 million people). At the same time, there is a slight outflow of population from Ukraine compared to previous years, reports monitoring by the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, as of March 20, 2025, 6.933 million refugees from Ukraine were registered worldwide (6.373 million refugees were registered in Europe and 0.56 million refugees outside Europe)

- said the Ministry of Economy.

There is also a slight outflow from Ukraine compared to the situation as of December 31, 2023 (about 0.5 million people).

Based on a survey by the UN Refugee Agency in selected European countries between October 2024 and February 2025 (4884 interviews, 100% of respondents were Ukrainian citizens, including 78% women, average age of respondents – 44 years), the following information was obtained regarding the migrants surveyed:

  • aged 18-59 – 36% women, 17% men;
    • the largest number left in the I and II quarters of 2022 (29% and 13% respectively);
      •  before leaving Ukraine – 52% employed, employed in the host country – 42%;
        • before leaving Ukraine – 5% unemployed, unemployed in the host country – 15%.

          Supplement

          Czech authorities are preparing for the arrival of Ukrainian war veterans seeking to reunite with their families who moved to the country during the war. Czech officials are concerned that soldiers allegedly pose a security threat.

          The European Commission is considering various options for Ukrainian refugees, including extending temporary protection. The EU is seeking a common solution for predictability and stability.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          SocietyOur people abroad
          European Commission
          United Nations
          Czech Republic
          Europe
          Ukraine
