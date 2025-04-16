More than six million Ukrainian refugees are currently in European countries - monitoring of the Ministry of Economy

As of today, the vast majority of Ukrainian refugees are in European countries (6.373 million people). At the same time, there is a slight outflow of population from Ukraine compared to previous years, reports monitoring by the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, as of March 20, 2025, 6.933 million refugees from Ukraine were registered worldwide (6.373 million refugees were registered in Europe and 0.56 million refugees outside Europe) - said the Ministry of Economy.

There is also a slight outflow from Ukraine compared to the situation as of December 31, 2023 (about 0.5 million people).

Based on a survey by the UN Refugee Agency in selected European countries between October 2024 and February 2025 (4884 interviews, 100% of respondents were Ukrainian citizens, including 78% women, average age of respondents – 44 years), the following information was obtained regarding the migrants surveyed:

aged 18-59 – 36% women, 17% men;

the largest number left in the I and II quarters of 2022 (29% and 13% respectively);

before leaving Ukraine – 52% employed, employed in the host country – 42%;

before leaving Ukraine – 5% unemployed, unemployed in the host country – 15%.

Supplement

Czech authorities are preparing for the arrival of Ukrainian war veterans seeking to reunite with their families who moved to the country during the war. Czech officials are concerned that soldiers allegedly pose a security threat.

The European Commission is considering various options for Ukrainian refugees, including extending temporary protection. The EU is seeking a common solution for predictability and stability.