Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 14118 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12398 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17934 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27452 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 59132 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56271 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33191 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59422 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106384 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164837 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Day of Criminal Investigation Officers and Great Tuesday: What else is celebrated on April 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2896 views

April 15 is the Day of Criminal Investigation Officers of Ukraine, Great Tuesday. Also today is International Day of Environmental Knowledge and Titanic Victims Remembrance Day.

Day of Criminal Investigation Officers and Great Tuesday: What else is celebrated on April 15

Today, April 15, is the Day of Criminal Investigation Officers of Ukraine and the second day of Holy Week, which is called Great Tuesday, reports UNN.

Day of Criminal Investigation Officers

On April 15, 1919, the Council of People's Commissars of Ukraine issued the Decree "On the Organization of Judicial and Criminal Investigation", and today marks the 102nd anniversary of the establishment of the criminal investigation service in Ukraine.

In Ukraine, over the past two years, the functionality of investigators, as well as police officers from other units, has expanded significantly. Operatives not only fight crime, provide operational support for the investigation of war crimes of the Russian Federation, expose Russian soldiers and their accomplices, but also protect the country on the front lines.

Great Tuesday

The Orthodox Church is currently observing Holy Week, the last 7 days before Easter.

Great, or Holy Tuesday, is the second day of the last week before Easter. This year it falls on April 15.

On Tuesday of Holy Week, believers remember how Christ taught in the Temple of Jerusalem and the people considered Him a prophet.

Nutritionists explained how to get out of fasting without harm to health14.04.25, 12:52 • 197322 views

World Art Day

The event was established by the United Nations in 2012 in honor of the birthday of the famous Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci, who was born on April 15, 1452.

The purpose of the event is to draw people's attention to the importance of creativity and art in our lives, and to involve them in getting acquainted with the creative heritage of talented figures.

Today's holiday is a reminder of the importance of supporting and promoting art as a means of cultural enrichment and an important component of society and the economy.

International Day of Environmental Knowledge

 Since the middle of the 20th century, environmental education, both worldwide and in Ukraine, has been considered a priority area for reforming the education system. Attention to the formation and development of environmental education began to grow after the Stockholm Conference on the Protection of the Environment, which in 1972 adopted a recommendation on the creation of an international program on environmental education.

The content of environmental education is aimed at forming a personality with an environmental worldview that is set to comply with the norms of environmentally sound behavior and to perform practical actions to protect one's own health and the environment, to develop a system of scientific knowledge that reflects the philosophical, moral, ethical, socio-economic, technical and military aspects of environmental education.

82 billion euros: OSCE assessed the environmental damage from the war in Ukraine10.03.25, 18:28 • 21091 view

McDonald's Day

Fast food lovers can join the celebration of McDonald's Day today.

The event is dedicated to the fact that on April 15, 1955, Ray Kroc opened the first franchise of this fast food chain in the American state of Illinois.

The history of McDonald's began in 1940, when brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald opened a restaurant in California and revolutionized the fast food industry. Ray Kroc supplied kitchen utensils to McDonald's and persuaded the brothers to allow him to open a franchise.

Currently, McDonald's has about 40,000 locations in 120 countries, serving more than 70 million visitors every day.

Titanic Remembrance Day

Today, we honor the memory of the victims of the most famous maritime disaster in human history - it was on April 15, 1912 that the Titanic sank.

On the night of April 14-15, the Titanic collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean and sank in less than three hours.

According to official information, about 1,500 passengers and crew members died.

For the first time, underwater expeditions were able to reach the sunken passenger liner only in 1985.

In 2009, the last of the Titanic passengers died at the age of 97. At the time of the disaster, she was 2.5 months old.

The violin from the movie "Titanic" will be auctioned for $77,00010.04.25, 11:29 • 129821 view

Also today, April 15, believers honor the memory of the holy apostles of the 70 Aristarchus, Pud and Trophimus.

They were not just disciples, but true companions of the Apostle Paul, people who went through fire, water and did not give up even under the threat of death.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

