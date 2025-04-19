Iran seeks guarantees that Trump will not withdraw from new nuclear deal - Reuters

Iran told the United States in talks last week that it is ready to accept some restrictions on uranium enrichment, but needs clear guarantees that US President Donald Trump will not again withdraw from the nuclear deal, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a senior Iranian official, writes UNN.

Iran and the United States are set to hold a second round of talks on Saturday in Rome, a week after the first round of talks in Oman, which both sides described as positive.

Tehran's red lines, "set by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei," cannot be crossed during the negotiations, the official told Reuters, describing Iran's position in the talks on condition of anonymity.

He said these "red lines" mean that Iran will never agree to dismantle its uranium enrichment centrifuges, completely halt enrichment, or reduce the amount of enriched uranium it holds to a level below that agreed in the 2015 deal that Trump abandoned.

It will also not negotiate on its missile program, which Tehran considers outside the scope of any nuclear agreement.

"During the indirect talks in Oman, Iran understood that Washington does not want Iran to stop all nuclear activities, and this could be common ground for Iran and the US to begin honest negotiations," the source said.

Iran said on Friday that reaching an agreement with the United States is possible if "they show seriousness of intent and do not make unrealistic demands."

Chief US negotiator Steve Witkoff said in a post on X on Tuesday that Iran must "stop and cease its nuclear enrichment" to reach a deal with Washington.

Tehran said it is ready to work with the UN nuclear agency, which it considers the "only acceptable body in this process," to provide assurances that its nuclear work is peaceful in nature, according to the source.

The source said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Americans that in exchange for this cooperation, Washington must immediately lift sanctions on Iran's oil and financial sectors.

Trump, who since February resumed a "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran, abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers in 2018 during his first term and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran.

