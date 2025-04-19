$41.380.00
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM • 51333 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 72819 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 75564 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 80625 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 115297 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 94434 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 163778 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54240 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 142337 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 86310 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Iran seeks guarantees that Trump will not withdraw from new nuclear deal - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

Iran told the US it is ready to accept some restrictions on uranium enrichment. Tehran demands clear guarantees against re-withdrawal from the deal and insists on the lifting of sanctions.

Iran seeks guarantees that Trump will not withdraw from new nuclear deal - Reuters

Iran told the United States in talks last week that it is ready to accept some restrictions on uranium enrichment, but needs clear guarantees that US President Donald Trump will not again withdraw from the nuclear deal, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a senior Iranian official, writes UNN.

Details

Iran and the United States are set to hold a second round of talks on Saturday in Rome, a week after the first round of talks in Oman, which both sides described as positive.

Tehran's red lines, "set by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei," cannot be crossed during the negotiations, the official told Reuters, describing Iran's position in the talks on condition of anonymity.

He said these "red lines" mean that Iran will never agree to dismantle its uranium enrichment centrifuges, completely halt enrichment, or reduce the amount of enriched uranium it holds to a level below that agreed in the 2015 deal that Trump abandoned.

It will also not negotiate on its missile program, which Tehran considers outside the scope of any nuclear agreement.

"During the indirect talks in Oman, Iran understood that Washington does not want Iran to stop all nuclear activities, and this could be common ground for Iran and the US to begin honest negotiations," the source said.

Iran said on Friday that reaching an agreement with the United States is possible if "they show seriousness of intent and do not make unrealistic demands."

Chief US negotiator Steve Witkoff said in a post on X on Tuesday that Iran must "stop and cease its nuclear enrichment" to reach a deal with Washington.

Tehran said it is ready to work with the UN nuclear agency, which it considers the "only acceptable body in this process," to provide assurances that its nuclear work is peaceful in nature, according to the source.

The source said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Americans that in exchange for this cooperation, Washington must immediately lift sanctions on Iran's oil and financial sectors.

Addition

Trump, who since February resumed a "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran, abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers in 2018 during his first term and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran.

The IAEA stated that Iran is not far from creating nuclear weapons17.04.25, 17:35 • 8214 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

