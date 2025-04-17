The IAEA stated that Iran is not far from creating nuclear weapons

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, stated that Iran does not currently have nuclear weapons, but Tehran is "not far" from creating them. This is reported by UNN with reference to France24.

Details

Although Iran has enough material to create not one, but several bombs, it does not yet have nuclear weapons. It's like a puzzle, they have the pieces, and they may one day put them together. But they are not far from it, it must be recognized - said Grossi.

According to him, there has been a steady acceleration on the part of Iran in the nuclear sphere over the past four years. He is currently on an official visit to Iran. In an interview that the head of the IAEA gave on the eve of the trip, he noted that he wants to see his organization involved in the dialogue started in Oman between Iran and the United States regarding the nuclear agreement.

Everyone agrees that the participation of the IAEA is always important, regardless of the nature of the discussions. Without us, any agreement is just a piece of paper. For it to be meaningful, a reliable verification and monitoring system is needed, which only we can provide - Grossi specified.

Addition

Delegations from Iran and the United States completed a round of consultations in Oman on the nuclear issue on Saturday and agreed to hold a new meeting.

The two countries will hold a new round of nuclear negotiations on Saturday, April 19, in Rome - for the first time on a European platform in recent years.