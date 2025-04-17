The IAEA stated that Iran is not far from creating nuclear weapons

$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11506 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57949 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57054 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65971 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65451 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59714 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52580 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55734 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58003 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77110 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
54%
"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
Publications

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57939 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62298 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77073 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116461 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125088 views
UNN Lite

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3944 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22272 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26720 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121618 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63367 views
The IAEA stated that Iran is not far from creating nuclear weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7358 views

The head of the IAEA stated that Iran is close to creating nuclear weapons, although it does not yet have them. He emphasized the importance of the agency's participation in the dialogue between Iran and the United States regarding the nuclear agreement.

The IAEA stated that Iran is not far from creating nuclear weapons

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, stated that Iran does not currently have nuclear weapons, but Tehran is "not far" from creating them. This is reported by UNN with reference to France24.

Details

Although Iran has enough material to create not one, but several bombs, it does not yet have nuclear weapons. It's like a puzzle, they have the pieces, and they may one day put them together. But they are not far from it, it must be recognized

- said Grossi.

According to him, there has been a steady acceleration on the part of Iran in the nuclear sphere over the past four years. He is currently on an official visit to Iran. In an interview that the head of the IAEA gave on the eve of the trip, he noted that he wants to see his organization involved in the dialogue started in Oman between Iran and the United States regarding the nuclear agreement.

Everyone agrees that the participation of the IAEA is always important, regardless of the nature of the discussions. Without us, any agreement is just a piece of paper. For it to be meaningful, a reliable verification and monitoring system is needed, which only we can provide

- Grossi specified.

Addition

Delegations from Iran and the United States completed a round of consultations in Oman on the nuclear issue on Saturday and agreed to hold a new meeting.

The two countries will hold a new round of nuclear negotiations on Saturday, April 19, in Rome - for the first time on a European platform in recent years.

