Stress Awareness Day and Voice Day: What else is celebrated on April 16

Today, April 16, marks Stress Awareness Day, which aims to draw attention to the consequences of constant psychological stress among people, and Voice Day, conveys UNN.

Stress Awareness Day

It is celebrated annually on April 16 at the initiative of the British International Stress Management Association. This day was introduced to draw humanity's attention to the fact that constant stress is able to ruin the health of even the most psychologically hardened person. In a state of stress, most people cannot concentrate on work, are easily irritated, have difficulty sleeping, feel very tired, have appetite disorders, etc. You should be especially attentive to such manifestations of stress in children.

Recognizing these signs can be the first step towards more effective stress management and coping. Events on this day are dedicated to teaching people to cope with stress through exercise, meditation, frank conversations, and psychological counseling.

World Voice Day

This day began to be celebrated in 1999 at the initiative of the Brazilian Society of Laryngology and Voice.

In 2002, the holiday became worldwide. At the same time, the American Academy of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery officially joined the initiative.

In 2016, more than 700 events were held for the holiday.

World Voice Day is dedicated to the phenomenon of voice as the main means of communication and the subject of study of many sciences: physics, psychology, phonetics, biology. The goal is also to raise public awareness about preventing voice problems and how to use them, which is taught by teachers of oratory, etc.

On this day, otolaryngologists and phoniatricians provide explanations about the impact of harmful habits on the voice and ways to prevent diseases of the vocal apparatus.

World Day Against Child Slavery

Despite the fact that most people tend to think that slavery is a thing of the distant past, according to estimates by the International Labor Organization, about 152 million children aged 5 to 17 are forced to work. Most of them are deprived of the opportunity to study, which steals their chance for a better future. Every year, more than a million children become victims of modern slavery, working on plantations, factories, in mines and in the field of forced services.

The date of April 16 was chosen for this day in memory of 12-year-old Pakistani Iqbal Masih, who was killed for rebelling against life in slavery.

On the eve of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine ranked 49th among 167 countries in the Global Slavery Index. It is believed that every sixth Ukrainian out of a thousand has encountered slavery. And there are definitely children among the victims.

World Leisure Day

Leisure is an important part of life, which was recognized as a human right at the UN World Summit on Development in 1992.

This means that everyone has the right to rest, despite the limitations imposed by health status, status or social conditions.

World Leisure Day gives everyone the opportunity to remember the importance of rest. This day aims to raise awareness of the obstacles that some citizens in many countries around the world still face. In particular, those segments of the population who need inclusive conditions for leisure.

This holiday was first celebrated in 2010, when the UN declared it a day in support of access to leisure as a social right. Since then, it has become increasingly popular among public organizations that fight for equal opportunities for people.

World Entrepreneurship Day

In Ukraine, Entrepreneur's Day was introduced on October 5, 1998 by a decree of the then President Leonid Kuchma.

This day aims to draw attention to those who create or produce something new, generate ideas and projects and support their activities. This day was also created to inspire young people to create their own business and to show that every idea has the potential for success if it is supported by hard work, creativity and self-belief.

The UN emphasizes that sustainable economic growth can stimulate progress, create decent jobs and raise living standards.

Pajama Day at Work

Although the holiday is not official, every year on April 16, companies organize a day to relax the dress code at work so that employees can feel more comfortable and less constrained. Some employers even organize pajama parties, where each employee chooses pajamas to their own taste or according to the chosen theme.

This day allows you to create a friendly and positive mood in the team, which can positively affect the efficiency of employees.

Day of the Holy Martyrs Agafia, Irina and Chionia

Today, Christians celebrate the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Agafia, Irina and Chionia.

The sisters lived at the beginning of the IV century in the city of Aquileia. According to legends, they chose the path of serving God for themselves, at a time when the confession of Christianity was severely punished. Agafia, Irina and Chionia openly refused to offer sacrifices to pagan deities, for which they were arrested and brought to trial. Despite the threat of death, they did not renounce their faith. Then the women were burned alive.

As with most church holidays, it is forbidden to organize noisy parties, quarrel and swear on this day. Also, work in the garden, which involves digging in the ground and sowing plants, is prohibited. It is better for believers to postpone hard housework as well.

