The Ukrainian Navy reported on the situation with enemy ships in the Black Sea

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread
05:00 AM • 19043 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 35062 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101439 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 74375 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 81338 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 79129 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 64130 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 54335 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 56244 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58466 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
3.9m/s
45%
Popular news

A record herd of red deer has been recorded in the Chernobyl Reserve: photo

April 17, 09:40 PM • 16994 views

The occupiers have blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge: what is known

12:38 AM • 18299 views

Macron announced a new round of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

01:13 AM • 20782 views

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

02:32 AM • 19649 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

04:28 AM • 20115 views
Publications

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

05:00 AM • 19043 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101439 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 75973 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 89918 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 128597 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Andriy Yermak

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Paris

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

05:50 AM • 152 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 14488 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 27785 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 31389 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 125723 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

ATACMS

Telegram

The Ukrainian Navy reported on the situation with enemy ships in the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2848 views

As of April 18, 2025, no enemy ships were recorded in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. Three Russian missile carriers with Kalibr cruise missiles are on duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Ukrainian Navy reported on the situation with enemy ships in the Black Sea

No enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. Instead, there are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.  

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on April 18, 2025, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. Missile carriers with "Calibers" on board are on duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles

- the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 6 ships, 2 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 1 ship, which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait. 

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Let us remind you

Russian troops are preparing new strikes on Ukraine on the eve and after Easter. The National Police is stepping up security for Easter, patrolling near churches and inspecting belongings.

A ceasefire in Ukraine is unrealistic, says Russian envoy to the UN18.04.25, 00:44 • 2164 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
United Nations
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,667.60
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,584.57