The Ukrainian Navy reported on the situation with enemy ships in the Black Sea

No enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. Instead, there are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on April 18, 2025, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. Missile carriers with "Calibers" on board are on duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles - the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 6 ships, 2 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 1 ship, which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

