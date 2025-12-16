Trump Jr. engaged to Bettina Anderson after a year of relationship: announced by the US President

$42.250.05
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
03:55 AM • 10447 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 4378 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
02:54 AM • 19451 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 16476 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 15294 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 11740 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 10604 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
December 15, 07:26 PM • 14262 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 43311 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in history
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Suspect in Magdeburg fair attack arrested
Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole - DeepState
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 years
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - Tusk
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - Starmer
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 50700 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual support
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter evenings
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearance
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
Trump Jr. engaged to Bettina Anderson after a year of relationship: announced by the US President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1732 views

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are engaged after a year of relationship. President Trump announced the engagement at the White House.

Trump Jr. engaged to Bettina Anderson after a year of relationship: announced by the US President

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are engaged after a year of dating, Page Six reports, writes UNN.

Details

The eldest son of US President Donald Trump began a relationship with the Palm Beach socialite last year, just as his romance with former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle came to an end, the publication writes.

"Now sources say Don Jr. proposed to Anderson, and she accepted. We are told she was seen with a massive diamond ring on her finger," the publication says.

It is stated that when the publication reached out for comment, "a spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news." And after the story was published, a video appeared showing the US President announcing the engagement at the White House.

"They get along very well and just announced through me that they are getting married," President Trump said.

He invited the couple to the podium, where Don Jr. thanked Anderson for accepting his proposal.

Addition

Don Jr. was previously married to Manhattan socialite Vanessa. They married at Mar-a-Lago in 2005 and have five children aged between 18 and nine. They divorced in 2018.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Marriage
Donald Trump Jr.
Fox News
White House
Donald Trump