Trump Jr. engaged to Bettina Anderson after a year of relationship: announced by the US President

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are engaged after a year of dating, Page Six reports, writes UNN.

Details

The eldest son of US President Donald Trump began a relationship with the Palm Beach socialite last year, just as his romance with former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle came to an end, the publication writes.

"Now sources say Don Jr. proposed to Anderson, and she accepted. We are told she was seen with a massive diamond ring on her finger," the publication says.

It is stated that when the publication reached out for comment, "a spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news." And after the story was published, a video appeared showing the US President announcing the engagement at the White House.

"They get along very well and just announced through me that they are getting married," President Trump said.

He invited the couple to the podium, where Don Jr. thanked Anderson for accepting his proposal.

Addition

Don Jr. was previously married to Manhattan socialite Vanessa. They married at Mar-a-Lago in 2005 and have five children aged between 18 and nine. They divorced in 2018.