Lost 18th-century Spanish mission found in Texas after decades of searching

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
05:16 AM • 9974 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 18918 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 28067 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 26628 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 26749 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 48961 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 34886 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 34775 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 44727 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 70383 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
2m/s
88%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ursula von der Leyen: Russia must prove its readiness for peace after agreeing on a plan of guarantees for UkraineJanuary 11, 10:25 PM • 7232 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 11512 views
Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 OverviewPhotoJanuary 12, 12:00 AM • 10667 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 10832 views
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption scheme02:10 AM • 5066 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 48962 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 111050 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 137406 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 106490 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 115300 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jerome Powell
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Venezuela
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 10839 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 11525 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 23847 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 26409 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 82283 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Film
Heating

Lost 18th-century Spanish mission found in Texas after decades of searching

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Archaeologists and students from Texas Tech University have discovered the remains of an 18th-century Spanish mission in Jackson County, Texas. This discovery fills a gap in the historical records of early Texas.

Lost 18th-century Spanish mission found in Texas after decades of searching

In southeastern Texas, archaeologists and students from Texas Tech University (TTU) have discovered remains belonging to Mission Nuestra Señora del Espíritu Santo (Mission of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit), an abandoned 18th-century settlement in Jackson County. This was reported by Fox News, writes UNN.

Details

Thus, archaeologists have found evidence of the existence of a lost site. The University emphasized that it "fills a long-standing gap in the historical records of early Texas."

Excavation leader Tamra Walter, an associate professor of archaeology at TTU, said her team found numerous artifacts during the excavation. They found lead shot and a sprue that came from mines in Boca de Leones in the Mexican state of Nuevo León. They also found rose-headed nails and parts of a copper kettle. The team also found pottery, fired clay, and daub from the clay huts of the time, as well as brass trade rings, part of a pair of scissors, and "several as yet unidentified items."

The mission was associated with the Spanish fort Presidio La Bahía and Fort Saint Louis, a colony founded by the French explorer René-Robert Cavelier. These were times when Spain was trying to establish control over the region.

Archaeologists found a 5,000-year-old fortress in Spain: the secret of the Ancient Roman era stunned researchers31.12.25, 12:38 • 5760 views

The religious settlement existed only from 1721 to 1725. The professor said that one of the main reasons for its early decline was difficulties with Native Americans who did not want to work at the mission. The local environment was challenging - hot, the area was full of mosquitoes, and alligators lived in the nearby stream. The weather combined with the difficulties of surviving in clay huts forced the missionaries to move west to Goliad, Texas, to establish a new site.

What makes the mission's remains special is their rarity. Mission Espíritu Santo was "one of the earliest definitively found Spanish missions in Texas."

Walter said.

She added that the excavations "help provide a rare, undisturbed snapshot of daily life on the Spanish frontier in the early 18th century." She noted that the events that unfolded there helped change the course of Texas history.

Scientists have discovered when and by what routes people first settled Australia and New Guinea26.12.25, 09:20 • 4030 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Animals
Skirmishes
Fox News
Mexico
Texas