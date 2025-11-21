Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan

US President Donald Trump confirmed in an interview that his administration has set a deadline of next Thursday for Ukraine to agree to the White House's 28-point plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"I've had a lot of deadlines, but if things go well, we tend to extend them. But this is Thursday," the president said in a Fox News radio interview.

The Trump administration's plan to end the war in Ukraine involves Kyiv ceding territory to Russia, as well as the US "de facto" recognizing Crimea and other Ukrainian territories forcibly seized by the Kremlin as Russian, according to a draft plan obtained by CNN. It also calls for limiting the size of Ukraine's military forces.

Many of the ideas put forward in the 28-point plan have been rejected in previous negotiations by Ukrainian and European officials and would be seen as concessions to Russia.

Fox News also asked the president if he planned to lift the sanctions his administration had imposed on Russia, and he replied that he did not.

"I'm not doing anything about lifting sanctions," the president added.

NBC News, citing three American officials, reported that the White House wants Ukraine to sign a 28-point "framework" peace plan by Thanksgiving.

The publication Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point plan for peace in Ukraine, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Reuters reported, citing two sources, that "the United States has threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine to force it to agree to a US-brokered peace deal framework."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany regarding the American peace plan. The parties coordinated further steps and agreed on joint work of the teams.