Zelenskyy discussed US peace plan with Vance - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US Vice President J.D. Vance and discussed the proposed US peace plan, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on X, citing a source, UNN writes.

Recall

The Axios publication released US President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Reuters reported, citing two sources, that "the United States threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine to force it to agree to the framework of a US-brokered peace deal."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany regarding the American peace plan. The parties coordinated further steps and agreed on joint team work.