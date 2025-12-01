Witkoff travels to Moscow for Tuesday talks with Putin, Kushner expected with him - media

$42.270.07
07:43 AM
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
No deadlines for either side: Trump commented on negotiations for a "peace deal"November 30, 10:55 PM • 11672 views
Polish President refused to meet with Orban: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reactedPhotoNovember 30, 11:58 PM • 15497 views
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in VovchanskVideoDecember 1, 02:12 AM • 11715 views
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJ02:45 AM • 18893 views
NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial Times03:12 AM • 5622 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
07:43 AM
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December06:00 AM • 12641 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 61068 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 100069 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 82081 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 61062 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 50085 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 66499 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 85469 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 116730 views
Witkoff travels to Moscow for Tuesday talks with Putin, Kushner expected with him - media

Kyiv • UNN

 682 views

US President's Special Representative Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner are traveling to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin. The talks between the US and Ukraine have focused on the de facto border with Russia.

Witkoff travels to Moscow for Tuesday talks with Putin, Kushner expected with him - media

US President's Special Representative Stephen Witkoff, who is participating in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, is expected to travel to Moscow today and meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Fox News, Axios, and AFP reported, among others, writes UNN.

Details

As The Wall Street Journal reports, not only Trump's special representative is expected on the trip - "Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to travel to Moscow for further talks on a possible peace plan."

"A senior administration official said Witkoff and Kushner plan to travel to Moscow later to continue talks with Russia," WSJ writes.

Addition

As Axios reported, talks between the US and Ukraine on Sunday "focused on where the de facto border with Russia would be drawn under a peace agreement." According to the publication, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, is expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday for a more detailed report, and Zelenskyy wanted to discuss the territorial issue directly with US President Donald Trump.

Julia Shramko

