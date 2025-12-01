Witkoff travels to Moscow for Tuesday talks with Putin, Kushner expected with him - media

US President's Special Representative Stephen Witkoff, who is participating in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, is expected to travel to Moscow today and meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Fox News, Axios, and AFP reported, among others, writes UNN.

Details

As The Wall Street Journal reports, not only Trump's special representative is expected on the trip - "Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to travel to Moscow for further talks on a possible peace plan."

"A senior administration official said Witkoff and Kushner plan to travel to Moscow later to continue talks with Russia," WSJ writes.

Addition

As Axios reported, talks between the US and Ukraine on Sunday "focused on where the de facto border with Russia would be drawn under a peace agreement." According to the publication, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, is expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday for a more detailed report, and Zelenskyy wanted to discuss the territorial issue directly with US President Donald Trump.

