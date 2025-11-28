"We'll start doing it soon": Trump announced a "land stop" for Venezuelan drug traffickers

The United States "will very soon begin to stop suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers by land." This was stated by President Donald Trump, reports UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

According to Trump, the US military "has been working in recent weeks to deter Venezuelan drug traffickers, of whom there are many." The result is that fewer drug traffickers from Venezuela have been reaching the United States by sea.

They bring their poisons into the United States, where they kill hundreds of thousands of people a year, but we will take care of this situation. We are already doing a lot... About 85% are stopped at sea - said Trump.

He added that stopping traffickers on land is much easier than at sea.

We will start doing this very soon. We are warning them: "Stop sending poison to our country" - the US President's statement reads.

Recall

The administration of Donald Trump officially listed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his allies in the Latin American country's government as members of a foreign terrorist organization.