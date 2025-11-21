Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump

Photo: AP

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine will inevitably lose those parts of Donbas that it still controls. Trump stated this in an interview on Fox News radio, UNN reports.

Details

Answering the question, "it seems Ukraine will have to give up part of the territory it still controls," Trump replied: "They will lose it soon, yes."

When asked if this would be the entire Donbas, Trump said: "They are losing territory."

The US President also stated in the context of a possible attack on the Baltic countries that "the Russians will be stopped. Putin does not seek a new war."

Recall

Axios published a 28-point plan by US President Donald Trump for peace in Ukraine, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Reuters reported, citing two sources, that "the United States threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine to force it to agree to a US-brokered peace deal framework."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany regarding the American peace plan. The parties coordinated further steps and agreed on joint work of the teams.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration has set a deadline of next Thursday for Ukraine to agree to the White House's 28-point plan to end the war.