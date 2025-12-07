At least 23 people died in a nightclub fire in India

At least 23 people have died in a massive fire at a restaurant-club in the Indian state of Goa. This was reported by the state's chief minister, Pramod Sawant, according to UNN, citing Reuters news agency and The Guardian.

It is noted that the flames suddenly erupted around noon on Saturday, December 6, at the establishment located in the Arpora area.

Today is a very difficult day for all of us in Goa. A large fire in Arpora claimed the lives of 23 people - wrote Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in his blog on X.

According to the police, the fire spread so quickly that many visitors did not have time to evacuate.

Local authorities have already launched an official investigation into the causes of the tragedy. The state's chief minister, in a statement on the X platform, assured that the government would provide all necessary support to the victims and the families of the deceased.

I visited the scene and ordered an investigation. Those responsible will be held to the strictest account under the law. Any negligence will be severely punished - stated Pramod Sawant.

He also told reporters at the scene that "three to four" tourists had died. Three of them died from burns, the others from suffocation.

According to The Guardian, fires in India are a common occurrence due to inadequate building codes, overcrowding, and non-compliance with safety regulations.

