At least 23 people died in a nightclub fire in India

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
08:45 PM • 20563 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 27270 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 37874 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 36918 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 45429 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 50023 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 37048 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 72995 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 41394 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38057 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
93%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Ukrainian state is held by the Ukrainian army, the main guarantor of our sovereignty – BudanovVideoDecember 6, 03:38 PM • 5286 views
In Kyiv region, emergency workers eliminated the consequences of enemy shelling in three districtsPhotoVideoDecember 6, 03:49 PM • 6154 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be significantly intensified throughout UkraineDecember 6, 04:42 PM • 3508 views
Elon Musk said the EU "should be abolished" after his social network X was finedVideoDecember 6, 05:30 PM • 15151 views
Orban sends delegation to Moscow to prepare for end of war in Ukraine09:24 PM • 8188 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 27139 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 39261 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 53629 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 72995 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 63209 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Tim Cook
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Great Britain
London
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 30650 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 39276 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 40977 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 54967 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 53540 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Buk air defense system

At least 23 people died in a nightclub fire in India

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

A large fire at a restaurant-club in Goa, India, claimed the lives of at least 23 people, including tourists. The incident occurred on December 6 in the Arpora area, and the causes of the tragedy are being investigated.

At least 23 people died in a nightclub fire in India

At least 23 people have died in a massive fire at a restaurant-club in the Indian state of Goa. This was reported by the state's chief minister, Pramod Sawant, according to UNN, citing Reuters news agency and The Guardian.

Details

It is noted that the flames suddenly erupted around noon on Saturday, December 6, at the establishment located in the Arpora area.

Today is a very difficult day for all of us in Goa. A large fire in Arpora claimed the lives of 23 people

- wrote Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in his blog on X.

According to the police, the fire spread so quickly that many visitors did not have time to evacuate.

Local authorities have already launched an official investigation into the causes of the tragedy. The state's chief minister, in a statement on the X platform, assured that the government would provide all necessary support to the victims and the families of the deceased.

I visited the scene and ordered an investigation. Those responsible will be held to the strictest account under the law. Any negligence will be severely punished

- stated Pramod Sawant.

He also told reporters at the scene that "three to four" tourists had died. Three of them died from burns, the others from suffocation.

According to The Guardian, fires in India are a common occurrence due to inadequate building codes, overcrowding, and non-compliance with safety regulations.

Recall

A passenger bus in India caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle, killing at least 25 people and injuring several others. The accident occurred on a highway near Kurnool when a motorcycle crashed into the rear of the bus, causing sparks that engulfed the fuel tank.

Fire at chemical plant in India: Sigachi reports 40 dead, 33 injured02.07.25, 14:15 • 1397 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldEvents
Road traffic accident
Social network
The Guardian
Reuters
India