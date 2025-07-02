$41.820.04
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
11:29 AM • 9299 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 17438 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
08:30 AM • 34011 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 55565 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 37595 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
06:39 AM • 45026 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
July 2, 06:24 AM • 77613 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 55043 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 58621 views
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
July 1, 01:57 PM • 105605 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Publications
Exclusives
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 06:24 AM • 77613 views
Fire at chemical plant in India: Sigachi reports 40 dead, 33 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

A fire at the Sigachi Industries chemical plant in southern India resulted in 40 deaths and 33 injuries. The plant's operations have been suspended for 90 days, and the government is investigating the incident.

Fire at chemical plant in India: Sigachi reports 40 dead, 33 injured

A fire at a chemical plant in southern India on Monday killed 40 people and injured more than 33, Sigachi Industries said on Wednesday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The plant's operations will be suspended for approximately 90 days, the company said in a statement.

The government of Telangana state in India, where the plant is located, has formed a five-member committee to investigate the incident, the cause of which has not yet been disclosed.

"While we await the results of the investigation, we would like to clarify that the accident was not caused by a reactor explosion at the plant," the company said.

According to the government, 143 people were working at the plant at the time of the incident.

Addition

Sigachi produces microcrystalline cellulose, a vital ingredient in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and serves customers in the pharmaceutical, food, cosmetic, and specialty chemicals sectors in countries from the US to Australia.

Earlier, local media reported 42 victims.

Explosion at chemical plant in India claims 42 lives01.07.25, 08:49 • 1186 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Australia
India
United States
