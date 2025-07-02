Fire at chemical plant in India: Sigachi reports 40 dead, 33 injured

A fire at a chemical plant in southern India on Monday killed 40 people and injured more than 33, Sigachi Industries said on Wednesday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

The plant's operations will be suspended for approximately 90 days, the company said in a statement.

The government of Telangana state in India, where the plant is located, has formed a five-member committee to investigate the incident, the cause of which has not yet been disclosed.

"While we await the results of the investigation, we would like to clarify that the accident was not caused by a reactor explosion at the plant," the company said.

According to the government, 143 people were working at the plant at the time of the incident.

Sigachi produces microcrystalline cellulose, a vital ingredient in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and serves customers in the pharmaceutical, food, cosmetic, and specialty chemicals sectors in countries from the US to Australia.

Earlier, local media reported 42 victims.

