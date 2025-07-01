Explosion at chemical plant in India claims 42 lives

The death toll from the explosion at a chemical plant in Telangana, India, rose to 42 on Tuesday, as rescue teams pulled more bodies from the blast site, the Hindustan Times reported, writes UNN.

Details

The explosion at the plant in Telangana on Monday, June 30, caused the plant to collapse and the fire to quickly spread to adjacent buildings.

As Firstpost writes, officials previously stated that at least 39 people died after a powerful explosion and fire ravaged the Sigachi chemical industry enterprise in Pashamylaram on Monday.

"Several bodies have been recovered during the clearing. Currently, 31 bodies have been pulled from under the rubble, and three more victims died in the hospital during treatment. The final stage of rescue operations is still ongoing," said district police chief Paritosh Pankaj, quoted by PTI.

Describing the aftermath to the media, eyewitnesses said that the force of the explosion was so strong that "workers were thrown into the air and hurled several meters."

Reports indicate that several workers were near the reactor when it exploded. According to South First, many of those working at the facility were migrant laborers from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and other states.

The blast, believed to have been caused by a chemical reaction, completely destroyed the industrial shed. State Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha stated that about 90 workers were at the plant at the time of the explosion.

