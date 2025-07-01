$41.640.06
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Exclusive
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
Explosion at chemical plant in India claims 42 lives

Kyiv • UNN
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Explosion at chemical plant in India claims 42 lives

Kyiv • UNN

Details

The death toll from the explosion at a chemical plant in Telangana, India, rose to 42 on Tuesday, as rescue teams pulled more bodies from the blast site, the Hindustan Times reported, writes UNN.

Details

The explosion at the plant in Telangana on Monday, June 30, caused the plant to collapse and the fire to quickly spread to adjacent buildings.

As Firstpost writes, officials previously stated that at least 39 people died after a powerful explosion and fire ravaged the Sigachi chemical industry enterprise in Pashamylaram on Monday.

"Several bodies have been recovered during the clearing. Currently, 31 bodies have been pulled from under the rubble, and three more victims died in the hospital during treatment. The final stage of rescue operations is still ongoing," said district police chief Paritosh Pankaj, quoted by PTI.

Describing the aftermath to the media, eyewitnesses said that the force of the explosion was so strong that "workers were thrown into the air and hurled several meters."

Reports indicate that several workers were near the reactor when it exploded. According to South First, many of those working at the facility were migrant laborers from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and other states.

The blast, believed to have been caused by a chemical reaction, completely destroyed the industrial shed. State Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha stated that about 90 workers were at the plant at the time of the explosion.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

