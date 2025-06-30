Explosion at Pharma Plant in India Kills 8

At least eight people died and more than 26 were injured in an explosion at a pharmaceutical company facility, Sigachi Industries, which caused a fire in the state of Telangana, India, on Monday, police said, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Four people are in "extremely critical condition," while 10 are still trapped inside the plant, Hyderabad region Inspector General V. Satyanarayana told Reuters.

"It appears that an explosion in and around the reactor unit led to the fire," Satyanarayana said, adding that "there is still fire and flames near the reactor area where the accident appears to have started."

Sigachi Industries did not respond to requests for comment.

Local media, citing the PTI news agency, reported earlier the same day that at least 10 people had died in the explosion.

Shares of the pharmaceutical company fell more than 13% to a one-month low and were on track for their worst day since mid-March 2024.

Reference

Sigachi serves various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, and chemicals.