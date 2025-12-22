$42.250.09
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 6326 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 7174 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 10882 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 13452 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 14555 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 16277 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 15267 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 12499 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 11747 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 8572 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding Trump
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 6326 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas tree
Moving with pets: what you should know
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida
Russia claims "slow progress" in talks with US on Ukraine – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced "slow progress" after talks in Miami on a plan to end the war in Ukraine. Negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and Donald Trump's envoys were productive, but without significant breakthroughs due to contentious issues.

Russia claims "slow progress" in talks with US on Ukraine – media

Russian state media on Monday quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying that there has been "slow progress" after talks in Miami on a plan to end the war in Ukraine. The Guardian reports this, writes UNN.

Details

"There is slow progress," Ryabkov was quoted as saying after Russia and Ukraine sent their negotiators to Miami for separate meetings with Donald Trump's envoys - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the US president's son-in-law and adviser.

No significant breakthroughs were achieved as a result of the talks, as several key contentious issues remain. At the same time, US and Ukrainian representatives said the talks were "productive and constructive."

Putin's envoy revealed details of negotiations between Russia and the US in Miami21.12.25, 03:11 • 26830 views

It is noted that Moscow insists that any peace agreement must provide for the transfer of the entire eastern Donbas region to Russia, including territories it has not yet occupied. Ukraine considers this an unacceptable reward for Russian aggression. Russian troops continue a slow but exhausting offensive in Donbas, which consists of two highly industrialized regions - Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Recall

J.D. Vance stated that there was progress in the negotiations on Ukraine, but he was not sure about achieving a peaceful resolution. Issues of the territories of Donbas, the South, the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and the fate of ethnic Ukrainians and Russians in both countries are being discussed.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
The Guardian
Donald Trump
Ukraine