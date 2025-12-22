Russian state media on Monday quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying that there has been "slow progress" after talks in Miami on a plan to end the war in Ukraine. The Guardian reports this, writes UNN.

"There is slow progress," Ryabkov was quoted as saying after Russia and Ukraine sent their negotiators to Miami for separate meetings with Donald Trump's envoys - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the US president's son-in-law and adviser.

No significant breakthroughs were achieved as a result of the talks, as several key contentious issues remain. At the same time, US and Ukrainian representatives said the talks were "productive and constructive."

It is noted that Moscow insists that any peace agreement must provide for the transfer of the entire eastern Donbas region to Russia, including territories it has not yet occupied. Ukraine considers this an unacceptable reward for Russian aggression. Russian troops continue a slow but exhausting offensive in Donbas, which consists of two highly industrialized regions - Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

J.D. Vance stated that there was progress in the negotiations on Ukraine, but he was not sure about achieving a peaceful resolution. Issues of the territories of Donbas, the South, the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and the fate of ethnic Ukrainians and Russians in both countries are being discussed.