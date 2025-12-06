Activists threw food at the display case with the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London

Part of the Tower of London was temporarily closed to visitors on December 6 after an incident in which a group of activists threw food at a display case containing the Crown Jewels. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the protest was aimed at social inequality in Britain.

The public group Take Back Power, which calls itself a non-violent civil resistance movement, claimed responsibility for the action. Activists stated that they poured custard and apple dessert on the glass protective box where the royal crown is kept.

Law enforcement officers reported that four protesters were detained on suspicion of causing damage. Two participants left the scene before patrols arrived, but the police found them as well.

The organizers explained their actions by demanding the creation of a permanent civil assembly in the UK — a "People's House" that would have the authority to "tax excessive wealth and rectify the situation in the country."

