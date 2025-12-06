Activists threw food at the display case with the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London

$42.180.00
December 6, 09:02 AM • 14282 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 26381 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 27267 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 37799 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 46356 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 34776 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 65520 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 40027 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 37432 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 47886 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Exclusives
Everything depends on Russia's readiness: the State Department made a statement after the meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the United States
Robotic systems and aviation are at work: as a result of the Russian attack, large fires engulfed warehouses in Lutsk, Dnipro, and Bila Tserkva
Zaporizhzhia NPP left without external power supply overnight - IAEA
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice
The US offered Poland 250 used Stryker armored personnel carriers for $102:14 PM
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ihor Klymenko
Andriy Hnatov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
State Border of Ukraine
United States
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
Technology
Social network
Buk air defense system
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Activists threw food at the display case with the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

On December 6, activists threw food at the display case with the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London, leading to the temporary closure of part of the area. Four protesters were detained on suspicion of causing damage.

Activists threw food at the display case with the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London

Part of the Tower of London was temporarily closed to visitors on December 6 after an incident in which a group of activists threw food at a display case containing the Crown Jewels. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the protest was aimed at social inequality in Britain.

The public group Take Back Power, which calls itself a non-violent civil resistance movement, claimed responsibility for the action. Activists stated that they poured custard and apple dessert on the glass protective box where the royal crown is kept.

Law enforcement officers reported that four protesters were detained on suspicion of causing damage. Two participants left the scene before patrols arrived, but the police found them as well.

The organizers explained their actions by demanding the creation of a permanent civil assembly in the UK — a "People's House" that would have the authority to "tax excessive wealth and rectify the situation in the country."

Louvre to raise ticket prices for most non-EU tourists by 45%28.11.25, 14:14 • 3470 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Skirmishes
The Guardian
Great Britain
London