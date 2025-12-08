Territorial issue remains "problematic" in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia - Media
Kyiv • UNN
The issue of territory is the "most problematic" in negotiations to end the war, as Russia seeks full control over the occupied lands. Ukraine cannot agree to the terms of Washington and Moscow without agreeing on the details, while the US continues to exert pressure.
The issue of territory remains the "most problematic" in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. This was stated by an official familiar with the course of the negotiations, on the eve of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with European allies in London, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.
Details
The official, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to conclude a deal without gaining full control over the occupied and annexed territories of Ukraine.
At the same time, while the Americans continue to exert pressure, Ukraine cannot agree to Washington's and Moscow's terms without agreeing on the details.
Recall
US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly has not yet familiarized himself with the American "peace plan."
In addition, US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., stated that his father may withdraw from the negotiation process regarding the war in Ukraine if his attempts to achieve peace are unsuccessful.
At the same time, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, said that statements about Russia's agreement to US President Donald Trump's peace plan are an illusion.