The issue of territory remains the "most problematic" in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. This was stated by an official familiar with the course of the negotiations, on the eve of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with European allies in London, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The official, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to conclude a deal without gaining full control over the occupied and annexed territories of Ukraine.

At the same time, while the Americans continue to exert pressure, Ukraine cannot agree to Washington's and Moscow's terms without agreeing on the details.

Recall

US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly has not yet familiarized himself with the American "peace plan."

In addition, US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., stated that his father may withdraw from the negotiation process regarding the war in Ukraine if his attempts to achieve peace are unsuccessful.

At the same time, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, said that statements about Russia's agreement to US President Donald Trump's peace plan are an illusion.