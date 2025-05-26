Finland summoned the russian ambassador due to airspace violation

The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the russian ambassador today and demanded explanations regarding a possible violation of the country's airspace by the russian federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Finnish Foreign Ministry and Bloomberg.

Two russian military aircraft allegedly made an unauthorized flight in Finnish airspace over the Gulf of Finland on Friday. The country's government announced this the day before, without providing details. The Border Guard Service is investigating the incident.

The last time an intrusion into the airspace of this northern country by a russian military aircraft was recorded in February, and before that - in June 2024. In addition, last year a Russian vessel entered the territorial waters of Finland without proper permission.

Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in April 2023, just a year after its neighbor Russia launched a full-scale war in Ukraine.

