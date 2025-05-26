Finland summoned the russian ambassador due to airspace violation

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 10342 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
09:30 AM • 30841 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 51223 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 53989 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 66257 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 79380 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 77627 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 83559 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 255992 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 388143 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
89%
746mm
Popular news

It would take Russia 91 years to capture Medvedev's "buffer zone" - ISW

May 26, 04:26 AM • 34724 views

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district

May 26, 05:49 AM • 22906 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

May 26, 06:18 AM • 69842 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

May 26, 06:59 AM • 43955 views

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

09:48 AM • 13994 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 388143 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 425068 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 376742 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 467502 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 544558 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 152565 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 255992 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 93417 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 87525 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 89880 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Finland summoned the russian ambassador due to airspace violation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

The Finnish Foreign Ministry demands explanations from russia regarding the alleged violation of the country's airspace by two military aircraft. The incident occurred over the Gulf of Finland, and the border service is conducting an investigation.

Finland summoned the russian ambassador due to airspace violation

The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the russian ambassador today and demanded explanations regarding a possible violation of the country's airspace by the russian federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Finnish Foreign Ministry and Bloomberg.

Two russian military aircraft allegedly made an unauthorized flight in Finnish airspace over the Gulf of Finland on Friday. The country's government announced this the day before, without providing details. The Border Guard Service is investigating the incident.

Finland is "preparing for the worst" amid Russia's troop buildup on the border - Guardian22.05.25, 16:41 • 2902 views

The last time an intrusion into the airspace of this northern country by a russian military aircraft was recorded in February, and before that - in June 2024. In addition, last year a Russian vessel entered the territorial waters of Finland without proper permission.

Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in April 2023, just a year after its neighbor Russia launched a full-scale war in Ukraine.

Finland is discussing a complete ban on citizens of Russia and Belarus buying real estate23.05.25, 18:01 • 2770 views

Let us remind you

The Netherlands and seven other EU countries have called on the bloc to urgently increase the readiness of the civilian population for man-made and natural disasters after russia's invasion of Ukraine and the recent power outage in Spain.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
European Union
Finland
Spain
Netherlands
Ukraine
Brent
$64.08
Bitcoin
$109,757.20
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,361.40
Ethereum
$2,569.24