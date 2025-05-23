Finland is discussing a complete ban on citizens of Russia and Belarus buying real estate

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 21987 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 22369 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 29412 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 45051 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 42400 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 42473 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 44737 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 45395 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144745 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 66798 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
45%
747mm
Popular news

IMF is preparing to allocate about $520 million to Ukraine in a new tranche under the EFF

May 23, 07:58 AM • 23533 views

In Norway, a 135-meter cargo ship dropped anchor in a man's yard

May 23, 08:37 AM • 30615 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 84965 views

Beating of a veteran in Lviv region: 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade demands punishment for attackers

10:16 AM • 14206 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

12:05 PM • 67313 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

02:43 PM • 21947 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144722 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 241069 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 321414 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 310499 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Lionel Messi

Ruslan Kravchenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Mykhailo Podolyak

Yulia Sviridenko

Actual places

Kyiv

Odesa Oblast

Dnipro

Sumy Oblast

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 5466 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 9718 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 86002 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 124844 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 166341 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Telegram

TikTok

The Guardian

Mi-8

Finland is discussing a complete ban on citizens of Russia and Belarus buying real estate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

The Finnish Ministry of Defense has proposed a complete ban on the acquisition of real estate by citizens and legal entities from Russia and Belarus. Applications submitted before the date of the decree will be processed.

Finland is discussing a complete ban on citizens of Russia and Belarus buying real estate

The Finnish Ministry of Defense has announced that it wants to ban Belarusians and Russians from buying real estate in the country. UNN reports with reference to the message of the Finnish national broadcasting company.

Details

Real estate transactions in Finland for Russians, as well as Belarusians, may soon be against the law of the country.

On Friday, the Ministry of Defense announced that it had sent for consultations a draft decree proposing a complete ban on the purchase of real estate by citizens of Russia and Belarus, as well as legal entities from these countries.

On April 11, 2025, the Finnish Parliament passed a law allowing the ministry to block real estate transactions from individuals or organizations whose state of citizenship has committed an act of aggressive war or may pose a threat to Finland's security.

Russia and Belarus meet these criteria, the ministry notes, - this also corresponds to the decisions of the Council of the European Union and is based on information collected by the authorities.

Supplement

Applications for permits from Russians and Belarusians submitted before the date of entry into force of the decree will be processed as usual.

Let us remind you

Finland is closely monitoring Russia's build-up of troops on the border. The Finnish military is preparing for the worst-case scenario, fearing an expansion of the Kremlin's aggression.

Alexander Stubb stated that the future of Ukraine is key to European security and stability in the Middle East.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Alexander Stubb
European Union
Finland
Ukraine
Brent
$64.63
Bitcoin
$109,729.40
S&P 500
$5,783.84
Tesla
$336.87
Газ TTF
$35.98
Золото
$3,359.81
Ethereum
$2,579.70