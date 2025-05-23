Finland is discussing a complete ban on citizens of Russia and Belarus buying real estate

The Finnish Ministry of Defense has announced that it wants to ban Belarusians and Russians from buying real estate in the country. UNN reports with reference to the message of the Finnish national broadcasting company.

Details

Real estate transactions in Finland for Russians, as well as Belarusians, may soon be against the law of the country.

On Friday, the Ministry of Defense announced that it had sent for consultations a draft decree proposing a complete ban on the purchase of real estate by citizens of Russia and Belarus, as well as legal entities from these countries.

On April 11, 2025, the Finnish Parliament passed a law allowing the ministry to block real estate transactions from individuals or organizations whose state of citizenship has committed an act of aggressive war or may pose a threat to Finland's security.

Russia and Belarus meet these criteria, the ministry notes, - this also corresponds to the decisions of the Council of the European Union and is based on information collected by the authorities.

Supplement

Applications for permits from Russians and Belarusians submitted before the date of entry into force of the decree will be processed as usual.

Let us remind you

Finland is closely monitoring Russia's build-up of troops on the border. The Finnish military is preparing for the worst-case scenario, fearing an expansion of the Kremlin's aggression.

Alexander Stubb stated that the future of Ukraine is key to European security and stability in the Middle East.