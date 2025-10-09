Finnish President to meet Trump today: they will discuss the war in Ukraine

On Thursday, October 9, Finnish President Alexander Stubb will meet with United States President Donald Trump at the White House. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Yle.

According to Stubb, a number of issues need to be discussed, noting that his past talks with Trump focused, among other things, on Russia's war in Ukraine and NATO.

According to the office of the President of Finland, the working visit will last from Thursday to Friday. Earlier on Monday, the White House also announced the visit of the Finnish head of state. According to the schedule, the meeting will take place at 3:00 PM Washington time (10:00 PM Kyiv time).

It is noted that the meeting on October 9 will be dedicated to bilateral relations between Finland and the United States, trade and economic cooperation, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo will be at the meeting with Stubb.

