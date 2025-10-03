Located 300 km from St. Petersburg: NATO's regional ground forces headquarters opened in Finland

In the Finnish city of Mikkeli, 300 km from Russian St. Petersburg, the opening ceremony of the NATO Land Forces Headquarters in Northern Europe took place. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Finland.

Details

As noted by the department, initially the number of personnel of this headquarters will be 10 people. In the future, the number will increase to about 50 people.

The tasks of the headquarters are to command and control the Alliance's land forces, as well as to coordinate the operations of national land forces in the northern region.

This means, among other things, planning, preparing and leading joint Alliance training activities. In the course of performing their duties, personnel will participate in meetings and work of both land forces command units and the Alliance - stated the Ministry of Defense of Finland.

Recall

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that security guarantees for Ukraine, discussed by the "Coalition of the Willing", would require European countries to fight Russia in the event of future aggression.