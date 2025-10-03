Located 300 km from St. Petersburg: NATO's regional ground forces headquarters opened in Finland

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
02:35 PM • 2692 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 15803 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
12:36 PM • 18568 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
10:33 AM • 15085 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 29303 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 29504 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 19541 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 19711 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16166 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 15390 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.2m/s
59%
755mm
Popular news
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 37372 views
An explosion occurred at the Azot chemical plant in the Perm region of Russia.October 3, 05:41 AM • 5572 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 22058 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work12:41 PM • 13575 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhoto02:14 PM • 4126 views
Publications
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhoto02:14 PM • 4304 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work12:41 PM • 13698 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 15804 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
12:36 PM • 18569 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 29304 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Olena Sosedka
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Europe
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 22125 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 28450 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 71440 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 79016 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 59405 views
Actual
Forbes
Brent Crude
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Located 300 km from St. Petersburg: NATO's regional ground forces headquarters opened in Finland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

A ceremony was held in Mikkeli, Finland, to open NATO's ground forces headquarters in Northern Europe, located 300 km from St. Petersburg. Initially, the headquarters will have 10 personnel, with the number later increasing to 50. Its task is to command and coordinate the Alliance's ground forces operations.

Located 300 km from St. Petersburg: NATO's regional ground forces headquarters opened in Finland

In the Finnish city of Mikkeli, 300 km from Russian St. Petersburg, the opening ceremony of the NATO Land Forces Headquarters in Northern Europe took place. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Finland.

Details

As noted by the department, initially the number of personnel of this headquarters will be 10 people. In the future, the number will increase to about 50 people.

The tasks of the headquarters are to command and control the Alliance's land forces, as well as to coordinate the operations of national land forces in the northern region.

This means, among other things, planning, preparing and leading joint Alliance training activities. In the course of performing their duties, personnel will participate in meetings and work of both land forces command units and the Alliance

- stated the Ministry of Defense of Finland.

Recall

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that security guarantees for Ukraine, discussed by the "Coalition of the Willing", would require European countries to fight Russia in the event of future aggression. 

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Alexander Stubb
NATO
Finland
Ukraine