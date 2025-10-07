Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, together with Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, will visit the United States, where they will meet with Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President of the Republic of Finland and the Government of the country.

It is noted that the working visit of Alexander Stubb and Petteri Orpo to the United States is scheduled for October 9-10.

The meeting, which will take place at the White House on Thursday, October 9, will be dedicated to bilateral relations between Finland and the United States, trade and economic cooperation, and Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine. - reports the press service of the Finnish leader.

President Stubb's program also includes meetings with other political figures and representatives of the US administration.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that Donald Trump is ready for decisive action against the Kremlin in response to the war against Ukraine. Stubb called on supporters of Ukraine to be patient and supported the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Kyiv.

