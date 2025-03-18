Zelenskyy Arrives in Finland: Meeting with President Stubb Scheduled for Tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Finland to meet with President Stubb. They will discuss support for Ukraine and steps to end Russian aggression.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Finland, where he will meet with Finnish President Alexander Stubb tomorrow, March 19. This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President of Finland, reports UNN.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska will pay an official visit to Finland on Wednesday, March 19, which will be hosted by President Alexander Stubb and his wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb
According to UNN sources, President Zelenskyy has already arrived in Finland.
It is noted that the visit will begin with a welcoming ceremony in the courtyard of the Presidential Palace, followed by official discussions on Finland's support for Ukraine and steps aimed at ending Russian aggression.
The event will also be attended by Minister of Finance Riikka Purra, Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen and Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen.
After the discussions, the presidents will hold a joint press conference. Following the press conference, representatives of the defense industry will also participate in the discussions. On Wednesday, President Zelenskyy will also meet with Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo
