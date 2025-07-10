Zelenskyy met with Finland's Prime Minister in Rome: discussed the front-line situation and joint arms production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Rome. They discussed the situation on the battlefield, as well as support for Ukraine's defense production and joint weapons manufacturing. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

"I thanked Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo for Finland's consistent assistance to Ukraine and for the significant presence of Finnish companies at the reconstruction conference. The presence of the defense sector is especially important. I spoke about the situation on the battlefield, about the increase in massive Russian attacks on our cities. That is why supporting Ukraine's defense production, increasing the number of drones, and creating joint ventures is an absolute priority now. This is the fastest way to combat the increasing number of Russian-Iranian 'Shaheds'," - Zelenskyy said.

He also reported that the parties discussed challenges for Europe arising from Russia's cooperation with its allies in the Pacific region, noting that it is necessary to jointly counter this.

