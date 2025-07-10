Zelenskyy met with Finland's Prime Minister in Rome: discussed the front-line situation and joint arms production

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
04:18 PM • 736 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 28590 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 45238 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
01:33 PM • 26083 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 26128 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 26837 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
10:35 AM • 41559 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 25799 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 30164 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 82019 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
40%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - KelloggJuly 10, 07:25 AM • 31649 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killedJuly 10, 08:58 AM • 37709 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 47327 views
Beijing reacted to the detention of Chinese citizens in Ukraine for attempting to transfer secret data about the Neptune missile system02:36 PM • 20020 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 15048 views
Publications
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 15440 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 28590 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 45238 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 47737 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 82019 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 151408 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 280173 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 458629 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 286874 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 394955 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Zelenskyy met with Finland's Prime Minister in Rome: discussed the front-line situation and joint arms production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Rome. The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield, support for Ukraine's defense production, and joint arms production, as well as challenges for Europe due to Russia's cooperation with allies.

Zelenskyy met with Finland's Prime Minister in Rome: discussed the front-line situation and joint arms production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Rome. They discussed the situation on the battlefield, as well as support for Ukraine's defense production and joint weapons manufacturing. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

"I thanked Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo for Finland's consistent assistance to Ukraine and for the significant presence of Finnish companies at the reconstruction conference. The presence of the defense sector is especially important. I spoke about the situation on the battlefield, about the increase in massive Russian attacks on our cities. That is why supporting Ukraine's defense production, increasing the number of drones, and creating joint ventures is an absolute priority now. This is the fastest way to combat the increasing number of Russian-Iranian 'Shaheds',"

- Zelenskyy said.

Details

He also reported that the parties discussed challenges for Europe arising from Russia's cooperation with its allies in the Pacific region, noting that it is necessary to jointly counter this.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The discussion focused on massive Russian shelling, increased investment in Ukrainian drone production, and the situation on the battlefield.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Petteri Orpo
Rome
Shahed-136
Finland
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9