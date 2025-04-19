$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM • 39518 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 56371 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 66656 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 71732 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 108240 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 92429 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 156966 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54035 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 139050 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85242 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Finland hides arms exports to Israel and Ukraine – Yle

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

Since 2021, Finland has classified arms exports, issuing 19 licenses to 8 countries. Ukraine is the most frequent destination for secret supplies, Israel requested non-disclosure.

Finland hides arms exports to Israel and Ukraine – Yle

Finland has classified information on arms exports. One of the countries that requested non-disclosure is Israel. Often, secret arms supplies are sent to Ukraine. This is reported by the Finnish publication Yle, transmitted by UNN.

From 2000 to 2020, there was no decision on issuing an export license that would require classification

- said Kari Paasonen, an expert at the Center for Peace and Conflict Research.

According to Yle's journalistic investigation, the first classified export license was granted in June 2021. Since then, 19 classified export licenses have been issued to eight countries.

According to Yle, one of the countries that requested secrecy is Israel. Most often, secret arms supplies are sent to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defence explains the new practice by the changed global security situation.

Previously, Finland exported armored personnel carriers and anti-UAV defense systems abroad.

"Arms export is a political decision. Almost all information about it comes from the authorities. If the authorities share less information, citizens have fewer opportunities to evaluate the actions of state leaders," notes Paasonen.

Recall

On March 19, 2025, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Petteri Orpo, where they discussed defence support for Ukraine, including strengthening air defence, artillery, and investments in arms production.

Finland wants to withdraw from the convention banning anti-personnel mines01.04.25, 15:03 • 14372 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Petteri Orpo
Anti-aircraft warfare
Israel
Finland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Anti-personnel mine
