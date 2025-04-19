Finland hides arms exports to Israel and Ukraine – Yle

Finland has classified information on arms exports. One of the countries that requested non-disclosure is Israel. Often, secret arms supplies are sent to Ukraine. This is reported by the Finnish publication Yle, transmitted by UNN.

From 2000 to 2020, there was no decision on issuing an export license that would require classification - said Kari Paasonen, an expert at the Center for Peace and Conflict Research.

According to Yle's journalistic investigation, the first classified export license was granted in June 2021. Since then, 19 classified export licenses have been issued to eight countries.

According to Yle, one of the countries that requested secrecy is Israel. Most often, secret arms supplies are sent to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defence explains the new practice by the changed global security situation.

Previously, Finland exported armored personnel carriers and anti-UAV defense systems abroad.

"Arms export is a political decision. Almost all information about it comes from the authorities. If the authorities share less information, citizens have fewer opportunities to evaluate the actions of state leaders," notes Paasonen.

