Norwegian Foreign Minister: Ukraine may use weapons from the West against Russia in Russia

Norwegian Foreign Minister Aspen Bart Ede said that Ukraine under international law, as part of the defense of its territory, has the right to "attack Russia inside Russia." This was stated by him to NRK, writes UNN.

"We also believe that Ukraine has a clear right, in accordance with international law, to attack Russia inside Russia as part of the defense of its territory," the Norwegian Foreign Minister said.

"So, we fundamentally believe that Ukraine can also use weapons received by it from Western countries against military purposes related to the war in Ukraine," he said.

"Otherwise, we impose restrictions on Ukraine, which makes it difficult to win," Eide said.

He noted that each individual country and individual donor should determine the exact conditions.

"This is absolutely normal in war, and we cannot force Ukraine to fight with one hand behind its back," the Norwegian minister said.

Eide noted that Ukraine should be able to wage war "in the way that is most effective for it.

"If they are attacked by Russian troops who are inside Russia, because they are firing from a long distance, then it should be possible to attack them in response," the Norwegian minister said.

When asked if there would be a statement from Norway, Eide said that "when it comes to specific conditions and conditions for specific weapons systems, we, like other countries, will be careful not to talk about it out loud." "Now there is a war, and there are many who follow what we say publicly. This is a line that we share with many other countries," the minister said.

When asked if this could become a problem in the Alliance, Ede, who arrived in Prague for a meeting of NATO ministers, said that "this is an informal ministerial meeting. We will not make any decisions here." "But it's important to meet and talk about it. I feel that there is a growing understanding that Ukraine should be able to fight against the occupying power in the most effective way for it," Eide said.

