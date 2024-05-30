Norwegian Foreign Minister: Ukraine may use weapons from the West against Russia in Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Norwegian Foreign Minister: Ukraine may use weapons from the West against Russia in Russia

Norwegian Foreign Minister: Ukraine may use weapons from the West against Russia in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Bart Eide said that Ukraine under international law has the right to "attack Russia inside Russia" as part of the defense of its territory.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Aspen Bart Ede said that Ukraine under international law, as part of the defense of its territory, has the right to "attack Russia inside Russia." This was stated by him to NRK, writes UNN.

Details

Details

"We also believe that Ukraine has a clear right, in accordance with international law, to attack Russia inside Russia as part of the defense of its territory," the Norwegian Foreign Minister said.

"So, we fundamentally believe that Ukraine can also use weapons received by it from Western countries against military purposes related to the war in Ukraine," he said.

"Otherwise, we impose restrictions on Ukraine, which makes it difficult to win," Eide said.

He noted that each individual country and individual donor should determine the exact conditions.

"This is absolutely normal in war, and we cannot force Ukraine to fight with one hand behind its back," the Norwegian minister said.

Eide noted that Ukraine should be able to wage war "in the way that is most effective for it.

"If they are attacked by Russian troops who are inside Russia, because they are firing from a long distance, then it should be possible to attack them in response," the Norwegian minister said.

When asked if there would be a statement from Norway, Eide said that "when it comes to specific conditions and conditions for specific weapons systems, we, like other countries, will be careful not to talk about it out loud." "Now there is a war, and there are many who follow what we say publicly. This is a line that we share with many other countries," the minister said.

When asked if this could become a problem in the Alliance, Ede, who arrived in Prague for a meeting of NATO ministers, said that "this is an informal ministerial meeting. We will not make any decisions here." "But it's important to meet and talk about it. I feel that there is a growing understanding that Ukraine should be able to fight against the occupying power in the most effective way for it," Eide said.

Danish Foreign Minister spoke about the possibility of launching strikes outside Ukraine against the background of expected deliveries of F-16s30.05.24, 16:00

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War Politics News of the World
NATO
Espen Bart Eide
Ukraine

