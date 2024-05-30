Danish Foreign Minister spoke about the possibility of launching strikes outside Ukraine against the background of expected deliveries of F-16s

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that Ukraine has the right to defend itself, and Danish weapons can be used for self-defense, and international law also has the right to be able to attack the territory of the attacking party, and this does not refer to offensive attacks. He said this when he arrived at a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"We have clearly explained in the Foreign Policy Commission the grounds for donating Danish weapons. They are that it can be used for self-defense. Also, in purely international law, there is also the right to be able to attack the territory of the attacking party, and here we are not talking about offensive attacks," he said.

According to him, "this is part of active self-defense, because otherwise you would just have to sit on the front line and wait for all the weapons to be pushed forward." "From the Danish point of view, this is nothing new. I am glad that Stoltenberg made this clear, because it also paints a picture of the situation in Ukraine. Should the Danes worry? In the end, we must be fundamentally concerned about the security policy situation in which Europe finds itself," the minister said.

I just have to remind you that it is Russia that violates international law (...). Ukraine, which has every right to defend itself, and we have every right to help them in this defense, and it is entirely within the rules of war that a country that has been attacked must be able to answer for itself, and the ability to answer for itself also includes the right to go after objects in the territory of the attacking party. And this is not carte blanche for the sudden use of F-16s to carry out arbitrary attacks inside Russia - noted the Danish minister.

"And it is not the Ukrainian interest to take on such a war, which is on the Russian side. (...) That's not what we're talking about. We are talking about the fact that you have the opportunity to weaken the aggressor," he said.

