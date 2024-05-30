Danish Foreign Minister spoke about the possibility of launching strikes outside Ukraine against the background of expected deliveries of F-16s

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Danish Foreign Minister spoke about the possibility of launching strikes outside Ukraine against the background of expected deliveries of F-16s

Danish Foreign Minister spoke about the possibility of launching strikes outside Ukraine against the background of expected deliveries of F-16s

Kyiv  •  UNN

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that Ukraine has the right to defend itself, and Danish weapons can be used for self-defense, and in international law there is also the right to be able to attack the territory of the attacking party, and here we are not talking about offensive attacks.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that Ukraine has the right to defend itself, and Danish weapons can be used for self-defense, and international law also has the right to be able to attack the territory of the attacking party, and this does not refer to offensive attacks. He said this when he arrived at a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels on Thursday, writes UNN.

"We have clearly explained in the Foreign Policy Commission the grounds for donating Danish weapons. They are that it can be used for self-defense. Also, in purely international law, there is also the right to be able to attack the territory of the attacking party, and here we are not talking about offensive attacks," he said.

According to him, "this is part of active self-defense, because otherwise you would just have to sit on the front line and wait for all the weapons to be pushed forward." "From the Danish point of view, this is nothing new. I am glad that Stoltenberg made this clear, because it also paints a picture of the situation in Ukraine. Should the Danes worry? In the end, we must be fundamentally concerned about the security policy situation in which Europe finds itself," the minister said.

I just have to remind you that it is Russia that violates international law (...). Ukraine, which has every right to defend itself, and we have every right to help them in this defense, and it is entirely within the rules of war that a country that has been attacked must be able to answer for itself, and the ability to answer for itself also includes the right to go after objects in the territory of the attacking party. And this is not carte blanche for the sudden use of F-16s to carry out arbitrary attacks inside Russia

- noted the Danish minister.

"And it is not the Ukrainian interest to take on such a war, which is on the Russian side. (...) That's not what we're talking about. We are talking about the fact that you have the opportunity to weaken the aggressor," he said.

