Norwegian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv: to discuss cooperation and peace efforts with Sybiha

Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 11358 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
05:16 AM • 16770 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 27540 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 35772 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 32380 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 31149 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 58484 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 38786 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 35770 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
Popular news
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 19044 views
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption schemeJanuary 12, 02:10 AM • 13110 views
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beach04:28 AM • 5282 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in Crimea05:52 AM • 10895 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 8724 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 664 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 2624 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 9656 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 58487 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 116647 views
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Jerome Powell
Espen Bart Eide
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Crimea
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 19471 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 19124 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 26298 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 28794 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 84749 views
Norwegian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv: to discuss cooperation and peace efforts with Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1184 views

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide arrived in Kyiv to discuss mutually beneficial cooperation. The meeting began with a tribute to the fallen defenders of Ukraine.

Norwegian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv: to discuss cooperation and peace efforts with Sybiha

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has arrived in Kyiv, said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, noting that the parties plan to discuss cooperation, peace efforts, defense and Ukraine's resilience today, UNN reports.

Glad to welcome Espen Barth Eide to Kyiv on this cold winter day. Ukraine and Norway are close allies with a shared history spanning centuries. We began by honoring the memory of our fallen defenders who gave their lives defending Ukraine and our shared values. Today we will discuss our mutually beneficial cooperation, peace efforts, defense and Ukraine's resilience. Grateful to Norway for its support

- Sybiha wrote on X.

Norway has allocated a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 267 million euros: it includes ammunition for F-16s17.12.25, 15:59 • 3049 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Espen Bart Eide
Norway
Ukraine
Kyiv