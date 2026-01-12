Norwegian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv: to discuss cooperation and peace efforts with Sybiha

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has arrived in Kyiv, said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, noting that the parties plan to discuss cooperation, peace efforts, defense and Ukraine's resilience today, UNN reports.

Glad to welcome Espen Barth Eide to Kyiv on this cold winter day. Ukraine and Norway are close allies with a shared history spanning centuries. We began by honoring the memory of our fallen defenders who gave their lives defending Ukraine and our shared values. Today we will discuss our mutually beneficial cooperation, peace efforts, defense and Ukraine's resilience. Grateful to Norway for its support