Norway announces a new energy aid package worth EUR 250 million to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Norway's Foreign Minister announces a new package of energy aid to Ukraine worth 250 million euros. During his visit to Kyiv, he discussed military and energy cooperation.
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has announced a decision to provide Ukraine with a new energy aid package of 250 million euros. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
Espen Barth Eide announces Norway's decision to provide Ukraine with a new energy assistance package to strengthen resilience ahead of winter, totaling EUR 250 million
On October 17, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga reportedly welcomed Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide to Kyiv.
The heads of Ukrainian and Norwegian diplomats visited one of the destroyed thermal power plants in Kyiv region, where they saw with their own eyes the consequences of Russian terror against Ukrainian energy.
The diplomats also held separate bilateral talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
"The ministers reaffirmed the unwavering alliance between Ukraine and Norway, discussed joint arms production, energy cooperation, and the implementation of the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the statement said.
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister expressed his deep gratitude to Norway for its comprehensive and sustainable military, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of Norway's recent decision to increase funding for the long-term support program for Ukraine, the Nansen Program, to 135 billion Norwegian kroner (about 11 billion euros).
Addendum
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Norway will soon provide Ukraine with six F-16 fighter jets.
