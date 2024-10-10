Norway allocates nearly $90 million to expand weapons production for Ukraine's needs

Norway is allocating 967 million kroner (about $89.9 million - ed.) for four new projects aimed at increasing capacity, in particular for the production of rocket engines and components for creating explosives. This was stated by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, Bjørn Arild Gramm, emphasized that there is a critical need for defense equipment both in Ukraine and its allies, as well as at the national level.

The Roadmap is a comprehensive plan to help increase the production capacity of the Norwegian defense industry. By doing so, we assume our responsibility to help meet Ukrainian, national and allied needs - he said.

According to him, in Norway and Europe, production capacity in the defense industry has been reduced after several decades of peace and declining demand, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine requires a reversal of this trend.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine depends on access to air defense, missiles, artillery shells and other means to continue its defense.

Gramm said the country would increase support for innovation for Norwegian defense companies developing equipment for Ukraine. The Defense Ministry noted that the funds will be used for:

small and medium-sized Norwegian companies that can apply for funding for the industrial production of technologies that can be useful for the Ukrainian Defense Forces;

a new rocket engine production line at Nammo's plant in Raughfoss;

increase in Norwegian production of hexamine, an important component for the creation of modern explosives; feasibility study for a new explosives plant.

Recall

