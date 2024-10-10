ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Norway allocates nearly $90 million to expand weapons production for Ukraine's needs

Norway allocates nearly $90 million to expand weapons production for Ukraine's needs

Kyiv  •  UNN

Norway is investing NOK 967 million in four projects to increase the production of defense equipment. The funds will be used to produce rocket engines, explosives components, and support innovation for Ukrainian needs.

Norway is allocating 967 million kroner (about $89.9 million - ed.) for four new projects aimed at increasing capacity, in particular for the production of rocket engines and components for creating explosives. This was stated by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, Bjørn Arild Gramm, emphasized that there is a critical need for defense equipment both in Ukraine and its allies, as well as at the national level.

The Roadmap is a comprehensive plan to help increase the production capacity of the Norwegian defense industry. By doing so, we assume our responsibility to help meet Ukrainian, national and allied needs

- he said.

According to him, in Norway and Europe, production capacity in the defense industry has been reduced after several decades of peace and declining demand, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine requires a reversal of this trend.

Norway considers building a fence on the border with Russia29.09.24, 23:57 • 22475 views

The minister emphasized that Ukraine depends on access to air defense, missiles, artillery shells and other means to continue its defense. 

Gramm said the country would increase support for innovation for Norwegian defense companies developing equipment for Ukraine. The Defense Ministry noted that the funds will be used for: 

  • small and medium-sized Norwegian companies that can apply for funding for the industrial production of technologies that can be useful for the Ukrainian Defense Forces;
  • a new rocket engine production line at Nammo's plant in Raughfoss;
  • increase in Norwegian production of hexamine, an important component for the creation of modern explosives; feasibility study for a new explosives plant.

Recall

The Norwegian government plans to allocate NOK 250 million for Norfund's investments in Ukraine in 2024. The funding will be allocated as part of the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine and is aimed at reducing risks for investors.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

