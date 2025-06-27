Norway will allocate almost $6 million to support women's organizations in Ukraine

Norway is providing 60 million Norwegian kroner (about $5.9 million) to Ukrainian women's organizations. This will happen in accordance with a new three-year agreement with FOKUS (Forum for Women and Development). This was reported by the press service of the Government of Norway, writes UNN.

Women play an important role both in Ukraine's struggle for freedom and in the country's recovery efforts. To build a free, just and stable Ukraine, it is necessary to invest in strengthening women's rights and their participation in these processes. - stated Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

The funds allocated by Norway will be used to support initiatives aimed at strengthening women's rights, preventing gender-based violence and promoting women's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Under the new agreement with FOKUS, Norway will provide support to up to 90 Ukrainian women's organizations, many of which are located in small towns and remote areas.

Funding under the agreement with FOKUS will also be used to support the creation of networks of women's organizations and to strengthen women's economic and political participation in society.

On June 22, Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Onshuus Sandvik visited Kyiv, where he met with Rustem Umierov and Oleksandr Syrskyi. Norway will allocate an additional $400 million for the purchase of Ukrainian weapons.