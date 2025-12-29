Zelenskyy invites Latvian President to Ukraine
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs. They discussed work with the American negotiating team and Russian fakes. In addition, Zelenskyy invited his Latvian counterpart to visit Ukraine, UNN reports.
I spoke with President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs. I thanked him for his support and assistance – unwavering since 2022. And Ukrainians appreciate this immensely. I informed him about the meeting with President Trump and our work with the American negotiating team. We worked very well, and the fact that the Russians are now trying to disrupt progress with new fakes only confirms the quality of our meetings and communication with the American side.
The President of Ukraine is grateful that Latvia will continue to support the PURL program.
We appreciate that Latvia is with us on all issues of interaction at the European level. I invited Mr. President to visit Ukraine.
Recall
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that in this way Russia is preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings.