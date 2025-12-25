Weeks before the Luge World Cup stage: Latvia banned 14 Russian athletes from entering the country

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 15866 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 17952 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 20838 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 17032 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 15843 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 13278 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 49351 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 66541 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32367 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 54011 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.3m/s
69%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 16543 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 15373 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 16688 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 15270 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 17725 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 15872 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 49354 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 36031 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 66544 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 54013 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Mykola Leontovych
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Chernihiv
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 1858 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 8550 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 15323 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 16737 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 20261 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Financial Times

Weeks before the Luge World Cup stage: Latvia banned 14 Russian athletes from entering the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže announced a ban on entry for 14 Russian citizens. This decision was made ahead of the Luge World Cup stage in Sigulda, which the International Federation allowed "neutral athletes" from Russia to participate in.

Weeks before the Luge World Cup stage: Latvia banned 14 Russian athletes from entering the country

14 Russian athletes have been banned from entering Latvia indefinitely. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baiba Braže, on X, reports UNN.

Athletes from the aggressor state are not welcome in Latvia. I have decided to include 14 citizens of the Russian Federation in the list of undesirable persons. Their entry into Latvia is prohibited indefinitely.

– wrote Braže.

Context

On January 3-4, Latvia will host a stage of the Luge World Cup. The competition will be held in the city of Sigulda.

The International Federation previously allowed "neutral athletes" from the Russian Federation to participate in the competition.

Antonina Tumanova

SportsNews of the World
Sanctions
Social network
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Latvia