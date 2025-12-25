Weeks before the Luge World Cup stage: Latvia banned 14 Russian athletes from entering the country

14 Russian athletes have been banned from entering Latvia indefinitely. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baiba Braže, on X, reports UNN.

Athletes from the aggressor state are not welcome in Latvia. I have decided to include 14 citizens of the Russian Federation in the list of undesirable persons. Their entry into Latvia is prohibited indefinitely. – wrote Braže.

Context

On January 3-4, Latvia will host a stage of the Luge World Cup. The competition will be held in the city of Sigulda.

The International Federation previously allowed "neutral athletes" from the Russian Federation to participate in the competition.