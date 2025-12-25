Weeks before the Luge World Cup stage: Latvia banned 14 Russian athletes from entering the country
Kyiv • UNN
Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže announced a ban on entry for 14 Russian citizens. This decision was made ahead of the Luge World Cup stage in Sigulda, which the International Federation allowed "neutral athletes" from Russia to participate in.
Athletes from the aggressor state are not welcome in Latvia. I have decided to include 14 citizens of the Russian Federation in the list of undesirable persons. Their entry into Latvia is prohibited indefinitely.
Context
On January 3-4, Latvia will host a stage of the Luge World Cup. The competition will be held in the city of Sigulda.
The International Federation previously allowed "neutral athletes" from the Russian Federation to participate in the competition.