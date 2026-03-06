Over 44 terabytes of evidentiary information accumulated - Kravchenko on collecting evidence of Russian aggression for the Special Tribunal

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting of the interdepartmental working group - the Coordination Headquarters for interaction between law enforcement and state bodies in documenting and investigating international crimes. In 2026, efforts will focus on collecting, systematizing, and analyzing evidence of the Russian Federation's crime of aggression for its subsequent transfer to the future Special Tribunal; over 44 terabytes of evidentiary information have already been accumulated, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kravchenko, the meeting was attended by the heads of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as well as the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In 2026, we are focusing our efforts on collecting, systematizing, and analyzing evidence of the Russian Federation's crime of aggression for its subsequent transfer to the future Special Tribunal and forming a complete evidentiary base for the responsibility of the political and military leadership of the aggressor state. An important element of this work is the systematic preservation and analysis of evidence. Over 44 terabytes of evidentiary information have already been accumulated in centralized repositories, and the arrays of digital materials are constantly being replenished. In particular, we are analyzing telecommunication data from mobile operators regarding numbers identified as Russian and Belarusian in the first months of the invasion. This information helps establish the involvement of Russian units in war crimes. - added the Prosecutor General.

According to him, the key areas of work remain:

• international cooperation - facilitating the work of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA), established on the basis of Eurojust;

• use of captured enemy documents - involving combat orders, combat logs, operational maps, and other materials confirming the systemic nature of crimes in criminal proceedings;

• expansion of the evidence base - using intelligence information, satellite images, radio intercepts, materials from intercepted UAVs, and data from military information systems;

• investigation of attacks on critical infrastructure - documenting systemic strikes on energy, transport, and other facilities that ensure the vital activity of the civilian population;

• protection of victims - implementing human-centered approaches when working with victims of torture, deportations, and sexual violence related to armed aggression.

We have completed the implementation of the Strategic Plan for Criminal Prosecution of International Crimes for 2023–2025 and prepared a new Strategy for 2026–2028. It is aimed at strengthening the capacity of the law enforcement system to investigate international crimes and restore the rights of victims. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, over 213,000 war crimes have been registered. Behind this figure are over 16,000 lives lost, over 40,000 civilians wounded, and over 300,000 infrastructure facilities destroyed. - added Kravchenko.

According to him, the scale of documenting Russian atrocities is unprecedented for both Ukraine and our international partners.

The result of the joint work of prosecutors, investigators, operational units, and intelligence is already 1127 notices of suspicion of war crimes, 811 indictments in courts, and 243 verdicts. The aggression continues. Therefore, our task is to act as a single mechanism, where every established fact and every documented piece of evidence becomes a step towards international justice and a verdict for the aggressor state. We continue to work. - summarized the Prosecutor General.

