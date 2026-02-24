$43.300.02
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of lives
06:54 AM • 3490 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the war
February 23, 05:51 PM • 16931 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 36168 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 28962 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious condition
February 23, 05:17 PM • 28833 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - Fico
February 23, 03:53 PM • 22676 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 16452 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 14148 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 13272 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Prosecutor General Kravchenko: since the beginning of the invasion, over 240,000 crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine recorded, with over 1,100 suspicions and 240 convictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

Over four years of war, the prosecutor's office has documented more than 240,000 crimes of Russian aggression, of which over 210,000 are war crimes. More than 1,100 individuals have been served with suspicions, and 240 criminals have already received sentences.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: since the beginning of the invasion, over 240,000 crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine recorded, with over 1,100 suspicions and 240 convictions

In four years since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the prosecutor's office has documented over 240,000 crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and over 210,000 of them are war crimes. Over 1,100 individuals have been notified of suspicion, and over 240 criminals have been convicted, with the rest being a matter of time, reported Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, writes UNN.

Four years ago, the enemy hoped to destroy our law, our freedom, and our right to exist in a few days. They expected chaos but met resistance and strength. Four years of struggle for independence and truth. Four years of continuous documentation and prosecution to ensure accountability for Russia's war crimes.

- wrote Kravchenko.

And he indicated:

During this time, the prosecutor's office has documented over 240,000 crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Over 210,000 of them are war crimes.

"Intentional murders. Violence. Torture. Indiscriminate shelling. Looting. This is just a part of the hell brought by the aggressor. Behind every fact lies the pain and tragedy of Ukrainian people. Behind every criminal proceeding is a step towards justice," said the Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko emphasized: "We know and will continue to identify the names of those who brought this war into our homes."

Over 1,100 individuals have already received notices of suspicion, every seventh of whom is a military commander of senior or higher officer rank of the Russian Federation. For over 240 criminals, we have verdicts in Ukrainian courts. The rest is a matter of time.

- noted the Prosecutor General.

"We work in close legal coordination with international partners and the International Criminal Court. Three joint investigative teams have been created with representatives from 10 countries. Together, we are building an evidence base to bring the perpetrators to justice. The creation of a special tribunal is inevitable. This war will have a legal response," Kravchenko stated.

"Eternal memory and honor to all who gave their lives for Ukraine. Honor and glory to our defenders, among whom are employees of the prosecutor's office," emphasized the Prosecutor General.

"No Russian crime will be forgotten. The inevitability of punishment is the state's position," Kravchenko stressed.

Fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression: Ukraine continues to fight24.02.26, 07:15 • 3168 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine