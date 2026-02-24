Prosecutor General Kravchenko: since the beginning of the invasion, over 240,000 crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine recorded, with over 1,100 suspicions and 240 convictions

In four years since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the prosecutor's office has documented over 240,000 crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and over 210,000 of them are war crimes. Over 1,100 individuals have been notified of suspicion, and over 240 criminals have been convicted, with the rest being a matter of time, reported Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, writes UNN.

Four years ago, the enemy hoped to destroy our law, our freedom, and our right to exist in a few days. They expected chaos but met resistance and strength. Four years of struggle for independence and truth. Four years of continuous documentation and prosecution to ensure accountability for Russia's war crimes. - wrote Kravchenko.

And he indicated:

During this time, the prosecutor's office has documented over 240,000 crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Over 210,000 of them are war crimes.

"Intentional murders. Violence. Torture. Indiscriminate shelling. Looting. This is just a part of the hell brought by the aggressor. Behind every fact lies the pain and tragedy of Ukrainian people. Behind every criminal proceeding is a step towards justice," said the Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko emphasized: "We know and will continue to identify the names of those who brought this war into our homes."

Over 1,100 individuals have already received notices of suspicion, every seventh of whom is a military commander of senior or higher officer rank of the Russian Federation. For over 240 criminals, we have verdicts in Ukrainian courts. The rest is a matter of time. - noted the Prosecutor General.

"We work in close legal coordination with international partners and the International Criminal Court. Three joint investigative teams have been created with representatives from 10 countries. Together, we are building an evidence base to bring the perpetrators to justice. The creation of a special tribunal is inevitable. This war will have a legal response," Kravchenko stated.

"Eternal memory and honor to all who gave their lives for Ukraine. Honor and glory to our defenders, among whom are employees of the prosecutor's office," emphasized the Prosecutor General.

"No Russian crime will be forgotten. The inevitability of punishment is the state's position," Kravchenko stressed.

Fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression: Ukraine continues to fight