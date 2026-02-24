Fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression: Ukraine continues to fight

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
February 23, 05:51 PM • 13544 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 28386 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 22601 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 22551 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 17715 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 13816 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 12451 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 12863 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 46418 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 50505 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.8m/s
92%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 10520 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 11863 views
Mykolaiv police show video from the scene of the terrorist attack at the gas stationVideoFebruary 23, 09:28 PM • 9240 views
Police car exploded in Moscow, there are casualtiesVideoFebruary 23, 09:51 PM • 6178 views
Zelenskyy congratulated the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands: what the President told the youngest head of government in the country's history11:22 PM • 10294 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 26020 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 46417 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 50505 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 143491 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 152591 views
Actual people
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Musician
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
United States
Lviv
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 11909 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 10601 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 12484 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 31886 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 65634 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Starlink
The Diplomat

Fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression: Ukraine continues to fight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

Today marks four years since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This war has become the largest in Europe since World War II.

Fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression: Ukraine continues to fight

Today, February 24, marks the fourth anniversary of the start of full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Exactly four years ago, on this day, Russian troops invaded the territory of sovereign Ukraine, starting the largest war in Europe since World War II.

The morning of February 24, 2022, divided the lives of millions of Ukrainians into "before" and "after." At four in the morning, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the start of a so-called "special military operation." A few minutes later, Ukrainian cities woke up to explosions – Russian missiles attacked military airfields, warehouses, and later residential buildings. Russia launched a full-scale invasion that generations will not forgive.

Over 5,000 women and girls have died in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war - UN20.02.26, 12:47 • 3986 views

In the first weeks, the Russians launched an offensive in several directions at once – from the north through Belarus, from temporarily occupied Crimea, and from Donbas. The main goal of the Kremlin was to capture Kyiv – the invaders wanted to quickly break through to the capital, eliminate the Ukrainian government, and force the country to capitulate. The occupiers allocated three to five days for the "capture of Kyiv."

The reality turned out to be different. Ukrainian defenders stopped the enemy near the capital, defeated him in Hostomel, Irpin, and Bucha, and prevented him from breaking through to Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv. In the sea, the Russian cruiser pride – the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet "Moskva" – was destroyed.

While Ukrainians were liberating the north, one of the most tragic pages of the war unfolded in the south – the siege of Mariupol. Russian troops surrounded the city, cut off evacuation routes, and shelled residential areas, hospitals, and maternity hospitals. The only outpost of defense remained "Azovstal," where Ukrainian defenders held out until May 2022.

Zelenskyy: we don't know how the war will end, but we are not losing yet23.02.26, 11:29 • 6858 views

In September 2022, the world was surprised by the Ukrainian lightning counteroffensive. In a few weeks, our troops liberated almost the entire Kharkiv region, including Izium, Kupyansk, and Balakliya. The enemy was pushed back from Kharkiv, destroying the myth of the "second army of the world."

In November, Ukraine recaptured Kherson. This was a strategically important victory: the only regional center that the occupiers managed to capture since February 24 once again flew Ukrainian flags.

Over these four years, Ukraine has gone through painful losses and heroic victories. The Armed Forces have destroyed over 1 million 250 thousand occupiers, tens of thousands of units of enemy equipment. At the same time, Ukraine has lost 55 thousand soldiers, a large number of people are still considered missing. The war continues.

Today, on the fourth anniversary of the war, we remember not only the losses but also the heroism of our people. Ukraine will never be the same again, but it will be. And it will be free. This struggle for our independence and dignity continues, and together we will definitely win.

Peace talks should not just end the war, but also prevent a repeat of Russian aggression - Budanov23.02.26, 16:16 • 3810 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
Gostomel
Crimea
Kyiv