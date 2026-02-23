Peace talks should not just end the war, but also prevent a repeat of Russian aggression - Budanov

Ukraine's attention is focused on peace negotiations, which should not just end the war, but also prevent the recurrence of Russian aggression. This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov during his speech at the Justice Conference in Kyiv, as reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

Budanov emphasized that the war unleashed by Russia has several key aspects. According to him, Russia is testing the world order for stability and international institutions for viability. For Russia, the war is also existential, as without Ukraine, the restoration of the Russian empire and spheres of influence is impossible.

The Head of the President's Office stressed that such wars do not end on their own. They either conclude with a just resolution or return again in an even larger and more dangerous form. Therefore, peace negotiations should not just end the war, but also prevent the recurrence of Russian aggression.

It's no secret: the negotiations are not easy, but we are definitely moving forward and approaching the moment when all parties will need to make final decisions – to continue this war or to transition to peace. I hope that justice will still prevail. Thanks to diplomatic efforts and the support of our partners, primarily the United States, we are step by step approaching a result. — Budanov noted.

According to him, if there are no personal consequences for the decision to wage war against a sovereign state, then all international rules cease to work, the global security order collapses, and any other country can become a victim.

The issue of responsibility for aggression is not just a signal about the past, it is a signal about the future: about how the world reacts to the unlawful use of force and what consequences await the violator of international norms. — noted the Head of the President's Office.

In addition, a compensation mechanism is also important in restoring justice, because war has a specific price: destroyed cities, lost homes, destroyed infrastructure, and most importantly – taken lives, injuries, and traumas of Ukrainians. Budanov noted that at this stage, it is extremely necessary to move from recording damages to real decisions regarding the compensation mechanism and launching its operation.

Another important area that needs continued work is the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

This is not just a humanitarian problem, it is about the future, about identity, about the security of our next generations. From the state's point of view, there are no secondary cases here. Every case must be recorded, every violation must receive a legal assessment, and every child must eventually be returned home. — he emphasized.

The Head of the President's Office also emphasized that justice must work both within the country and externally, so it is important to reform the Ukrainian justice system and build institutions.

For Ukrainian society, an important manifestation of justice is the fight against corruption. That is why anti-corruption policy is a priority area of attention for the Office of the President of Ukraine and the entire vertical of power in general. — he emphasized.

Budanov summarized: the world is currently at a point of instability, and how it reacts to the war in Ukraine will determine the rules for decades to come.