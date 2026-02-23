$43.270.01
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 18855 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 24540 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 17067 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 22673 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 26329 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 22631 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
February 23, 07:26 AM • 33003 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
February 23, 06:24 AM • 42520 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 41046 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 62533 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business02:00 PM • 1356 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 127079 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 136628 views
Peace talks should not just end the war, but also prevent a repeat of Russian aggression - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, emphasized that peace talks must prevent a repeat of Russian aggression. He noted that Ukraine is moving forward in negotiations, but the parties need to make final decisions.

Peace talks should not just end the war, but also prevent a repeat of Russian aggression - Budanov

Ukraine's attention is focused on peace negotiations, which should not just end the war, but also prevent the recurrence of Russian aggression. This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov during his speech at the Justice Conference in Kyiv, as reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

Budanov emphasized that the war unleashed by Russia has several key aspects. According to him, Russia is testing the world order for stability and international institutions for viability. For Russia, the war is also existential, as without Ukraine, the restoration of the Russian empire and spheres of influence is impossible.

The Head of the President's Office stressed that such wars do not end on their own. They either conclude with a just resolution or return again in an even larger and more dangerous form. Therefore, peace negotiations should not just end the war, but also prevent the recurrence of Russian aggression.

It's no secret: the negotiations are not easy, but we are definitely moving forward and approaching the moment when all parties will need to make final decisions – to continue this war or to transition to peace. I hope that justice will still prevail. Thanks to diplomatic efforts and the support of our partners, primarily the United States, we are step by step approaching a result.

— Budanov noted.

Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media22.02.26, 21:22 • 62533 views

According to him, if there are no personal consequences for the decision to wage war against a sovereign state, then all international rules cease to work, the global security order collapses, and any other country can become a victim.

The issue of responsibility for aggression is not just a signal about the past, it is a signal about the future: about how the world reacts to the unlawful use of force and what consequences await the violator of international norms.

— noted the Head of the President's Office.

In addition, a compensation mechanism is also important in restoring justice, because war has a specific price: destroyed cities, lost homes, destroyed infrastructure, and most importantly – taken lives, injuries, and traumas of Ukrainians. Budanov noted that at this stage, it is extremely necessary to move from recording damages to real decisions regarding the compensation mechanism and launching its operation.

Discussed the creation of an international compensation mechanism: Zelenskyy met with Schoof, Sandu, and Berset16.12.25, 15:12 • 3612 views

Another important area that needs continued work is the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

This is not just a humanitarian problem, it is about the future, about identity, about the security of our next generations. From the state's point of view, there are no secondary cases here. Every case must be recorded, every violation must receive a legal assessment, and every child must eventually be returned home.

— he emphasized.

Melania Trump continues talks with Putin on the return of deported Ukrainian children05.02.26, 05:05 • 17255 views

The Head of the President's Office also emphasized that justice must work both within the country and externally, so it is important to reform the Ukrainian justice system and build institutions.

For Ukrainian society, an important manifestation of justice is the fight against corruption. That is why anti-corruption policy is a priority area of attention for the Office of the President of Ukraine and the entire vertical of power in general.

— he emphasized.

Budanov summarized: the world is currently at a point of instability, and how it reacts to the war in Ukraine will determine the rules for decades to come.

Ukraine has clearly articulated its position. Responsibility is inevitable. Justice is systemic. And security, ultimately, is reliable. I want to remind us all: the guarantee of justice, the establishment of peace, the restoration of trust, and our future is our Ukrainian army. As long as the Ukrainian soldier holds the front, the Ukrainian rear and every citizen of Ukraine are safe.

— said the Head of the President's Office.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv