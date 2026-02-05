$43.190.22
Melania Trump continues talks with Putin on the return of deported Ukrainian children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Melania Trump confirmed that she is in contact with Putin's representatives to expedite the return of Ukrainian children. Thanks to her efforts, 15 children have already been returned to Ukraine.

Melania Trump continues talks with Putin on the return of deported Ukrainian children
Photo: Reuters

US First Lady Melania Trump confirmed to reporters at the White House that she is in active contact with representatives of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The main goal of these negotiations is to accelerate the process of returning Ukrainian children taken to Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The negotiation process intensified after Melania Trump's personal letter to Putin, which President Donald Trump delivered last August. According to the East Wing of the White House, thanks to the advocacy efforts of the First Lady, 15 children have already been returned to Ukraine, including seven in December 2025.

"I'm working on it, and we're in the process. I hope we'll succeed very soon."

– Melania Trump stated, without disclosing the technical details of the agreements.

Ukraine officially accuses Russia of abducting at least 19,000 children. The Russian side continues to deny the fact of deportation, calling the removal of minors "evacuation for protection from hostilities." The participation of the US First Lady in this process is considered one of the key humanitarian communication channels between Washington and Moscow.

Humanitarian mission amid escalation

Melania Trump's statement came on the same day that representatives of Ukraine and Russia reported "productive" talks under US auspices on ending the war. At the same time, the situation on the front remains extremely tense: at the beginning of the week, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukrainian cities, using a record number of ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones.

Putin reacted to Melania Trump's letter: US First Lady announced the return of 8 Ukrainian children deported to Russia

In addition to the Ukrainian issue, the US First Lady continues to work on the release of hostages in other regions. On Wednesday, she met with Keith and Aviva Siegel – former Israeli-American hostages released from Hamas captivity. This indicates the expansion of Melania Trump's role in US foreign policy, despite her general restraint in the public sphere during her husband's second term. 

Melania Trump was "very concerned" about the reunification of Ukrainian children with their parents - US President

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Melania Trump
Russian propaganda
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
charity
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine