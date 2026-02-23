Zelenskyy: we don't know how the war will end, but we are not losing yet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is currently unknown how the war will end, while emphasizing that Ukraine is not losing yet. The Head of State said this in an interview with BBC News, reports UNN.

We don't know how this war will end. But we are not losing yet. And that's important - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated in the same interview that air defense is the most difficult issue, against the backdrop of partners not providing licenses for the production of Patriot systems or missiles for them.