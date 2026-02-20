Over 5,000 women and girls have died in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war - UN

More than 5,000 women and girls have died in Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, and almost 14,000 have been injured. This is reported by "UN Women," according to UNN.

According to the UN, 2025 was the deadliest year for civilians since February 2022. It is noted that these figures are only confirmed cases, and the actual number of victims may be significantly higher.

The organization emphasizes that after four years of full-scale war, millions of Ukrainian women and families remain without basic services - heating, electricity, water supply - and have limited access to medicine, education, and work.

Despite this, Ukrainian women play a key role in responding to the consequences of the war - supporting communities, caring for families, managing businesses, working in critical infrastructure, and serving on the front lines. At the same time, the UN records a serious financial crisis: due to reduced international funding, women's organizations are forced to curtail or completely cease their activities.

According to a survey, 79% of women's and human rights organizations in Ukraine experienced significant disruptions in their work in 2025, and half reduced or stopped at least one program. Initiatives to combat gender-based violence and economic support for women were most affected. A further challenge remains Russia's systemic attacks on energy infrastructure, which complicates the work of organizations and the daily lives of women.

According to UNICEF, 2,589,900 Ukrainian children are displaced. Of these, more than 791,000 are internally displaced and almost 1,798,900 are refugees.