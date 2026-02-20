Over 5,000 women and girls have died in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war - UN

$43.270.03
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
07:56 AM • 10831 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
February 19, 03:01 PM • 41037 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
February 19, 02:46 PM • 73771 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 45662 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
February 19, 01:31 PM • 77390 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
February 19, 12:37 PM • 39230 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
February 19, 11:28 AM • 61599 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 32197 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 28058 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reportedFebruary 20, 01:28 AM
New conscription mechanism: Russia creates fire department to "protect" Zaporizhzhia NPPFebruary 20, 02:03 AM
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
February 19, 01:31 PM • 77402 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 11:28 AM • 61607 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM
Over 5,000 women and girls have died in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war - UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

2025 was the deadliest year for civilians, and the real number of victims could be much higher.

Over 5,000 women and girls have died in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war - UN

More than 5,000 women and girls have died in Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, and almost 14,000 have been injured. This is reported by "UN Women," according to UNN.

Details

According to the UN, 2025 was the deadliest year for civilians since February 2022. It is noted that these figures are only confirmed cases, and the actual number of victims may be significantly higher.

The organization emphasizes that after four years of full-scale war, millions of Ukrainian women and families remain without basic services - heating, electricity, water supply - and have limited access to medicine, education, and work.

Despite this, Ukrainian women play a key role in responding to the consequences of the war - supporting communities, caring for families, managing businesses, working in critical infrastructure, and serving on the front lines. At the same time, the UN records a serious financial crisis: due to reduced international funding, women's organizations are forced to curtail or completely cease their activities.

According to a survey, 79% of women's and human rights organizations in Ukraine experienced significant disruptions in their work in 2025, and half reduced or stopped at least one program. Initiatives to combat gender-based violence and economic support for women were most affected. A further challenge remains Russia's systemic attacks on energy infrastructure, which complicates the work of organizations and the daily lives of women.

Recall

According to UNICEF, 2,589,900 Ukrainian children are displaced. Of these, more than 791,000 are internally displaced and almost 1,798,900 are refugees.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
