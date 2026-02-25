Alleged killer of Portnov detained in Germany - media

Germany has arrested the alleged killer of Andriy Portnov, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration during Yanukovych's time, UNN reports with reference to Antena 3 News.

Details

According to Antena 3 News, Spanish national police arrested the alleged killer of Andriy Portnov in Germany on Wednesday. The arrest was made by the 5th Homicide Investigation Unit of the Madrid Provincial Police Department. The suspect is a Ukrainian citizen who allegedly committed the crime near a school in Pozuelo, Madrid, in May 2025.

The murder caused widespread shock among Pozuelo residents, as it occurred near the entrance to a school around 9:15 a.m., when dozens of children were entering the building for classes.

Portnov was shot in the back as he was getting into his car after dropping his daughters off at school.

The publication notes that several people were involved in the crime, but the man arrested in Germany is the alleged perpetrator.

Recall

In May 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the murder of Andriy Portnov, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych.