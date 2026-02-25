Alleged killer of Portnov detained in Germany - media

$43.260.03
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
04:25 PM • 2516 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
01:55 PM • 13766 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 14246 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 14856 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
12:01 PM • 24682 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 21444 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
February 25, 09:09 AM • 24914 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 22285 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 19175 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
Popular news
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassadorFebruary 25, 07:00 AM • 21766 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - PoliticoFebruary 25, 09:26 AM • 22284 views
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in BukovynaPhotoFebruary 25, 10:09 AM • 10606 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali11:07 AM • 14777 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 15152 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
01:55 PM • 13766 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
12:01 PM • 24682 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:55 PM • 47900 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 09:05 AM • 57834 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 75518 views
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 19929 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 23577 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 26039 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 29996 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 38297 views
Alleged killer of Portnov detained in Germany - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Spanish police have arrested a Ukrainian national in Germany, suspected of murdering Andriy Portnov near a school in Madrid in May 2025. Portnov was shot in the back as he was getting into his car after dropping his daughters off at school.

Alleged killer of Portnov detained in Germany - media

Germany has arrested the alleged killer of Andriy Portnov, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration during Yanukovych's time, UNN reports with reference to Antena 3 News.

Details

According to Antena 3 News, Spanish national police arrested the alleged killer of Andriy Portnov in Germany on Wednesday. The arrest was made by the 5th Homicide Investigation Unit of the Madrid Provincial Police Department. The suspect is a Ukrainian citizen who allegedly committed the crime near a school in Pozuelo, Madrid, in May 2025.

The murder caused widespread shock among Pozuelo residents, as it occurred near the entrance to a school around 9:15 a.m., when dozens of children were entering the building for classes.

Portnov was shot in the back as he was getting into his car after dropping his daughters off at school.

The publication notes that several people were involved in the crime, but the man arrested in Germany is the alleged perpetrator.

Recall

In May 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the murder of Andriy Portnov, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych.

Antonina Tumanova

