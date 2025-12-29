"How to meet and in what format to negotiate, we don't care - we are ready": Zelenskyy responded regarding a possible meeting with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the messages of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin regarding the war have a different nature. But as for meeting, in what format to negotiate - the Ukrainian side "doesn't care", "we are ready", but it is important that the actions and words of the Russian leader coincide, the President said during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

"I will tell you frankly, it looks a little strange. And, in principle, I told the US President that on the one hand he tells the US President that he wants to end the war and that it is his desire, and on the other hand he openly communicates in the media, all his messages are about that he is ready and wants to continue the war. He hits us with missiles, openly talks about it, rejoices at the results of the destruction of civilian infrastructure, gives some orders to his generals where to go, what to seize, etc.," Zelenskyy said, answering the question of whether his meeting with Putin would take place, whether it was discussed with the US President, and whether there is a readiness now to meet and negotiate personally.

"That is, these actions, in my opinion, do not coincide with his seemingly peaceful rhetoric, which he uses in dialogue with the President of the United States," the President of Ukraine pointed out.

I told the president that, in my opinion, it has a slightly different character - all these messages, but again, how to meet, in what format to negotiate, we don't care. We are ready. It is important that the actions and words of the Russian leader coincide - Zelenskyy emphasized.

