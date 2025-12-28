Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with Trump: 90% of peace agreement already discussed

A meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, has begun in the United States. Before the start of the closed-door meeting, the heads of state gave comments to journalists. President Zelenskyy, in particular, stated that representatives of Ukraine and the United States have already discussed 90% of the points of a potential peace agreement, UNN reports.

In general, according to Zelenskyy, the meeting with Trump will be dedicated to peace negotiations and a peace plan.

"It is very important that our teams discuss the strategy - how to act step by step and bring peace closer," he told reporters.

He added that the teams have already discussed about 90% of the plan.

Zelenskyy thanked Trump and stated that he hopes for the earliest possible establishment of peace.

He was asked about possible territorial concessions from Ukraine, but Zelenskyy evaded a direct answer, only stating that this issue would also be discussed today.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived in Miami, where he is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Ahead of the meeting, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has made many different compromises to achieve peace.

Earlier, citing Zelenskyy's words, the media published one of the possible 20-point peace agreement options, which, in particular, provides for the guarantee of Ukraine's sovereignty, its non-nuclear status, joint operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with the United States, and a free economic zone in Donbas.